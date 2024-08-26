At Sushasan Samvad, CM Mohan Yadav Foresees Madhya Pradesh As Epitome Of Sustainable Growth For Rest Of India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Panchjanya, a leading Indian weekly magazine initiated by Late Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and its founding editor was Late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee former Prime of India, organized Sushasan Samvad Madhya Pradesh (Good Governance Dialogue), an event at Kushabhau Thakre Hall in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The event was graced by Dr. Mohan Yadav, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh; Shri VD Sharma, BJP State President; Shri Uday Pratap Singh, State's Education & Minister; Smt. Archana Chitnis, Member of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly; Shri Vijay Mohan Tiwari, former Information Commissioner, MP; Professor Milind Dandekar; Shri Hitesh Shankar, Editor at Panchjanya; Shri Brej Bhihari Gupta, Director BPDC, among other dignitaries.



The event began with a lamp-lighting ceremony led by Shri Hitesh Shankar, Editor at Panchjanya, who set the stage for the day's discussions by setting the agenda for the programme. A series of enlightening sessions by eminent speakers and key discussions on India's and Madhya Pradesh\'s rich cultural heritage, development, governance and future challenges were the highlights of Sushasan Samvad.



The first session of the event, Sushan ki Sanskriti, commenced with devotional Ganpati music and was followed by the introductory speech made by Consulting Editor Tripti Shrivastava at Panchjanya. Then she invited Shri Hitesh ji, Brij Bihari ji, and Hemant Muktibodh onto the stage and felicitated them with bouquets.



One of the keynote sessions, titled 'Bharat Ka Dil: Purkhe aur Pehchan', featured a powerful address by Shri Vijay Manohar Tiwari, former Information Commissioner, Madhya Pradesh. The Session was moderated by Shri Anil Pandey. While praising the presence of Madhya Pradesh as the heartland of India in the country's historic milestones, the session shed light on the identity of ancestors and their significant contributions to the culture of the nation.



The next session, \'Neev Naye Bharat Ki\', featured Education Minister Shri Uday Pratap Singh, who shared his views on laying the foundation for a new India. The session was moderated by Shri Anurag Punetha, Senior Journalist. While sharing his views, Shri Uday Pratap Singh said,“Madhya Pradesh's contribution to India's educational culture is both historical and contemporary. It has played a key role in shaping ancient knowledge systems and continues to do so through modern educational institutions and initiatives. This blend of tradition and innovation strengthens the foundation of \"New India,\" ensuring it is rooted in rich heritage while also being equipped for future challenges.”



In the afternoon, Shri Dr Milind Dandekar continued the session“Dharohar ka Dhyaan”, moderated by Tripti Shrivastava. This session focused on the importance of preserving India's cultural heritage and the steps needed to ensure its continuity. He said,“India\'s cultural heritage is a testament to its rich and diverse history, embodying centuries of traditions, art, language, architecture, and values. It reflects the essence of India's identity, inspiring generations with its profound contributions to world culture. As the nation embarks on the path to modernity and progress, it is vital to remember the importance of preserving this invaluable heritage to ensure its continuity for future generations.”



After the tea break, the event culminated with an exclusive interaction titled 'Mukhya Mantri se Seedhi Baat', where Chief Minister Shri Mohan Yadav participated in a live Q&A session, where he discussed the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for Madhya Pradesh. The session was moderated by Shri Hitesh Shankar. During his address, Shri Mohan Yadav said,“Madhya Pradesh stands at the crossroads of transformation. While challenges such as infrastructure deficits, healthcare, and environmental concerns need immediate attention, the state also has immense opportunities in sectors like tourism, renewable energy, and digital innovation. By addressing these challenges and capitalizing on its opportunities, Madhya Pradesh can pave the way for sustainable and inclusive growth, setting an example for other Indian states.”



Speaking on the relevance of culture in India's sustainable economic goals, Shri Hitesh Shankar, stated,“Culture is an integral part of India's sustainable economic goals, offering unique pathways to promote growth that is inclusive, environmentally responsible, and deeply connected to the country\'s heritage. By leveraging cultural industries, promoting traditional knowledge, and fostering sustainable lifestyles, India can create an economy that not only prospers but also preserves and celebrates its rich cultural identity. The future of India\'s economic development lies not only in innovation and modernization but also in its ability to draw from the wisdom of its cultural past to build a sustainable and prosperous future.”



The final session of the event was echoed by the powerful words of Shri VD Sharma, BJP State President, who applauded the efforts of Shri Hitesh Shankar in conceptualizing Sushasan Samvad as a platform to connect government with the masses. He said,“Communication is the key to healthy relations and platforms like Sushasan Samvad will help state governments understand the current needs of their people and develop programmes and policies for the overall welfare of the states.”



The event not only provided a platform to discuss India\'s rich cultural heritage but also emphasized the importance of good governance in shaping the future of the nation.

Company :-The Yellow Coin Communication

User :- Riya Mehta

Email :...

Other articles by USHA