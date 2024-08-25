208 False Firs Cancelled In Gurugram, Action Taken Against 108 People

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Aug 25 (IANS) Gurugram have cancelled 208 false cases registered from August 1, 2023, to August 1, 2024, an official said.

He said that these cases were registered against offences including murder, rape, POCSO, molestation, kidnapping, snatching, theft and assault.

The officials said following the instructions of the Police Commissioner, Gurugram, the cops cancelled 208 fake cases and took action against 108 people under Section 182 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and currently under Section 217 Bhartiya Nyaya Sahinta (BNS).

These cases include 39 cases of rape, 10 of the POCSO Act, 16 of molestation, 22 of threatening, 4 of snatching, 4 of theft, 9 of assault, 1 of kidnapping, 1 of murder, 1 of lending money and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Police said giving false complaints is an offence which could be penalised with a punishment of one year and a fine.

"Several people filed complaints due to enmity, to get some other benefits or cause undue harm to someone by giving false complaints/information to the police, disobeying the law and also misusing the time of the police," Police Commissioner Vikas Arora told IANS.

He added that an innocent person has to face a lot of problems while facing fake cases or trials.

Giving more details specifically about rape cases, the commissioner asserted that It is mandatory to actively file crimes against women, and if any concerned officer failed to act, there is a provision to register a case against them.

"In rape cases, when the Gurugram Police start an investigation, we first check if the victim filed a similar case somewhere in India. If we found anything suspicious, we acted against the complainant as well. Using police machinery for personal interest is an office," Arora told IANS.