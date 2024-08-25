Several Dead And Injured In Attack On German Festival: Media

Flowers for the victims are placed on August 24, 2024 near the scene where at least three people were killed and several injured when a man attacked them with a knife on late August 23, 2024 in Solingen, western Germany, during a festival to mark the city's 650th anniversary (AFP photo)

Flowers for the victims are placed on August 24, 2024 near the scene where at least three people were killed and several injured when a man attacked them with a knife on late August 23, 2024 in Solingen, western Germany, during a festival to mark the city's 650th anniversary (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) BERLIN - Several people were killed and in an attack at a festival in the western German city of Solingen on Friday, local reported.

At least three people were killed and several injured when a man attacked them with a knife, the Bild daily reported, adding that the attacker had fled the scene.

Police were not immediately able to comment when contacted by AFP.

Police were at the scene with helicopters and emergency and have asked the public to avoid the area, according to the ZDF broadcaster.

The Solinger Tageblatt newspaper reported three dead, three very seriously injured, three seriously injured and one other injured person, citing sources at the scene.

The festival was part of a series of events to celebrate the city's 650th birthday, the reports said.

Germany has seen a series of knife attacks over the past 12 months, with Interior Minister Nancy Faeser promising to crack down on knife crime.

A police officer was killed and five people wounded in a knife attack on a far-right rally in the city of Mannheim in late May.