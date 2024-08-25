Media reports American Secret Service suspends agents in Trump shooting investigation

(MENAFN) The United States Secret Service has reportedly suspended several agents, including a regional director, as part of an investigation into a significant security lapse that nearly resulted in the death of presidential candidate Donald last month. The incident occurred during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, when an assailant fired shots from the roof of a nearby building. Although Trump narrowly escaped injury by turning his head at the last moment, the attack tragically resulted in one audience member's death and left two others seriously injured.



On Friday, CBS News reported that the Secret Service had placed multiple agents, including the head of the Pittsburgh field office, on administrative leave. This decision follows ongoing scrutiny of the agency's handling of the security detail for Trump’s event. Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi did not confirm or deny the suspensions but stated that the “mission assurance review” is continuing.



The investigation has also drawn attention from lawmakers. Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican, addressed a letter to acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe, alleging that a whistleblower has provided information contradicting Rowe’s sworn testimony to Congress. According to Hawley, the whistleblower claims that officials at Secret Service headquarters discouraged agents from requesting additional security assets for the event, effectively denying them through informal channels. This stands in contrast to Rowe’s previous assertion that no security assets were withheld.



Hawley criticized the agency’s response, demanding an explanation for the apparent discrepancy between the whistleblower’s account and Rowe’s testimony. He suggested that the suspension of some agents might not be sufficient to address the gravity of the situation.



The shooting incident involved 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who managed to ascend to the roof of a building overlooking the rally and fired at least eight shots before being subdued by a Secret Service counter-sniper. The Secret Service and the FBI continue to investigate the security failure that allowed the attack to occur.

