Türkiye’s BIST 100 closes Friday’s session with losses

(MENAFN) On Friday, the Turkish benchmark stock index, known as the BIST 100, closed at 9,668.10 points, reflecting a decline of 2.55 percent from the previous day’s closing value. The began the trading day at 9,927.42 points but experienced a drop of 253.3 points by the end of the session. This significant decrease marked a challenging day for the Turkish stock market.



Throughout the day, the BIST 100 index fluctuated between its lowest point of 9,651.21 and its highest point of 9,935.21. Despite the overall downturn, the performance of various sectors was mixed, with 97 showing gains, while three indices experienced losses. This uneven performance underscores the volatility present in the market on that particular day.



The total transaction volume for the day reached 78 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD2.29 billion. The overall market capitalization of the index stood at 8.15 trillion liras, or about USD240.8 billion. These figures highlight the substantial scale of trading activity and the significant value of the Turkish stock market.



In the currency and commodities markets, the USD/TRY exchange rate was recorded at 33.9610 as of 7:00 p.m. local time (16:00 GMT). The EUR/TRY rate was at 37.9580, and the GBP/TRY exchange rate was 44.8185. Additionally, the price of gold was listed at USD2,507.98 per ounce, while Brent crude oil was trading around USD78.20 per barrel. These rates and prices provide a snapshot of the broader economic environment affecting market conditions.

