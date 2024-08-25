Amorino’s artisan Italian gelato and macarons now available for home delivery in Dubai

(MENAFN- The Restaurant Co) World renowned Artisan Italian gelato brand, Amorino has launched home delivery across Dubai via the Deliveroo platform. Those looking to enjoy sweet treats in the comfort of their home can now order 22 delicious flavours of gelato and sorbet, as well as gelato-filled macarons and gelato cakes for delivery.



Famed for its signature rose shaped gelato cones adorned with handmade gelato-filled macarons, Amorino debuted in Dubai with a dine-in shop at Souk Madinat Jumeirah last month and serves up gelato and sorbet that come directly from Italy with no artificial colouring or flavouring and are made using carefully selected ingredients including organic eggs and farm fresh milk.



Amorino has more than 255 shops worldwide across 18 countries, and prides itself on serving a quality-driven product. Amorino’s philosophy is to only use carefully sourced ingredients, all of which are free of preservatives, artificial flavours and flavour enhancers, to make its artisanal gelato.



On the menu for home delivery, find wide-ranging gelato and sorbet flavours including stracciatella, pistachio, tiramisu, Madagascar vanilla bourbon, Alfonso mango, orange cinnamon, organic lemon, white chocolate blueberry, sorbet bio chocolate, hazelnut, coconut, and much more. Available for delivery in two sharing-style sizes – a 550ml tub (AED 90) with a choice of up to five flavours of gelato, or a 1,100ml tub (AED 150) with a choice of up to five flavours. Alternatively, orders can be made for individual servings in a large cup (AED 35) or an extra-large cup (AED 42)



Customers can add classic cones (AED 2 per cone) or chocolate cones (AED 5 per cone) to their order for serving at home, as well as toppings like crispy, flaky wafer sticks filled with Gianduja chocolate hazelnut cream, freshly whipped cream and sauces.



For an extra-indulgent order, the ‘Bliss Box’ presents a 1,100ml gelato tub with a choice of up to five perfectly portioned flavours and three delicious pouring sauces including caramel, hazelnut chocolate, and chocolate.



There are also crispy, crunchy, and chewy gelato-filled macarons available for delivery in a box of 12 (AED 108), or AED 23 per piece for a ‘Macaron Grandioso’, which is as big as five of Amorino’s traditional size macaron.



For celebrations at home, there are gelato cakes for delivery that serve from 8 to 10 people, including the Gelato Cake Stella (AED 220) with mango and passion fruit gelato, fruit sorbets, and mango mousse and a meringue heart, Gelato Cake Delizia (AED 255) with inimitable ice cream, bourbon vanilla and dark chocolate shavings, Gelato Cake Rosa (AED 265) with raspberry and strawberry sorbets in a raspberry mirror and a meringue heart, and Gelato Cake Selva (AED 285) with equator and praline chocolate ice cream.





