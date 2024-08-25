La Brioche Celebrates 40 Glorious Years of Culinary Excellence

(MENAFN- Nausheen Shamsher) UAE, August 2024 - La Brioche, a French-themed dining destination renowned for its seamless blend of traditional recipes and 21st-century nouvelle cuisine, announces its 40th anniversary celebration for the entire month of September. Known for its warm, cozy ambiance inspired by the rustic countryside of France, La Brioche delivers dishes prepared with passion and served with love. To mark this milestone, La Brioche will launch a month-long anniversary campaign to thank and engage its loyal patrons.

Celebrating four decades of flavours and tradition

This September, La Brioche invites all to join in celebrating four decades of culinary passion and excellence. The 40th anniversary campaign will include a variety of special events and activities aimed at enhancing the dining experience for our cherished customers:

• Quizzes and contests: Participate in a variety of quizzes and contests for a chance to win exciting prizes, adding an element of fun and excitement to the dining experience.

• Scratch cards: Receive scratch cards throughout September with every purchase of AED 175 or above for a chance to win instant rewards and exclusive offers.

• Birthday offers: Special offers on cakes for customers turning 40 in September, making their milestone even more memorable.

• Anniversary Special Menu: Delight in a carefully curated anniversary special menu that showcases the culinary expertise and passion that La Brioche is known for.

• Anniversary merchandise: To commemorate this special occasion, La Brioche will introduce limited-edition anniversary merchandise available for purchase at all branches, allowing our customers to take home a piece of our history.

Engaging Social Media campaign

To further engage with the community and drive traffic to all branches, La Brioche will run a comprehensive social media campaign throughout the month. This campaign will feature interactive content, exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses, and opportunities for customers to share their own La Brioche moments, creating a vibrant and connected community of food enthusiasts.

A legacy of wholesome cuisine

Since its establishment, La Brioche has been committed to providing diners with a friendly and relaxed space to enjoy wholesome cuisine. The unique combination of nouvelle cuisine and a warm, cozy ambiance, reminiscent of the rustic countryside of France, has made La Brioche a favorite dining spot for many. Each dish prepared in our kitchen reflects our dedication to culinary excellence, with passion and love infused in every bite.

Favourite breakfast destination

As a favorite breakfast destination, La Brioche offers an extensive menu that caters to all tastes. From hearty traditional breakfast options to lighter, more contemporary choices, we ensure that every meal is a delightful experience. The freshly baked croissants, aromatic coffees, and sumptuous breakfast platters have become morning staples for many of our loyal customers.

A haven for bakery lovers

La Brioche takes pride in its extensive array of Bakery & Pastry offerings, made with imported ingredients from France, freshly baked daily to provide an unparalleled taste experience. This dedication to authenticity and quality has solidified our reputation as a proud UAE brand.

From delectable cakes to indulgent pastries, our skilled pastry chefs create masterpieces that are both visually appealing and irresistibly delicious. Trained in traditional French baking techniques, our bakery chefs infuse their expertise and passion into every creation, ensuring each product meets the highest standards of excellence.

A proud UAE brand with global aspirations

La Brioche, created and operated by Al Ahlia General Trading Company – a rapidly progressive parent company established in 1979 by a group of prominent UAE nationals – has grown significantly over the years. With operations across the UAE and 30 outlets in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and the West Region, the company is excited about its plans for global expansion, bringing its exquisite culinary offerings to a broader audience.

Join the celebration

La Brioche invites all customers, old and new, to join in celebrating this significant milestone. Visit any of the branches this September and be a part of the festivities that honor 40 years of exceptional dining experiences. Stay connected with on social media channels for the latest updates, exclusive offers, and a chance to win exciting prizes.





