Emergency Services Spared France Real Tragedy At Synagogue -- PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Aug 24 (KUNA) -- French Prime Gabriel Attal said his country survived a tragedy thanks to the prompt response by law enforcement and emergency services to the arson attack on a synagogue in La Grande-Motte seaside resort, southern France, earlier Saturday.

Gabriel, who visited the site of the attempted attack alongside Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, told reporters there that the attacker was determined to scandalize the whole nation but law-enforcers and emergency services intervened with exceptional speed.

He affirmed that his visit aimed to "ensure that our investigation and intelligence services deploy all necessary means to actively track down the suspect."

"Nearly 200 police officers and gendarmes are currently mobilized," the prime minister revealed.

"To attack a French person because he is Jewish is to attack all French people. Tolerating or legitimizing verbal attacks is to open the way to physical attacks. Let us always stand against this. Let us live up to the Republic," he urged.

A policeman was reportedly injured in the attempted arson attack. (pickup previous)

