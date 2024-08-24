Houthi Attacks On Oil Tanker Threaten Becoming Environmental Disaster -- US

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (KUNA) -- The United States is gravely concerned by the Houthis' against the oil tanker MT Delta Sounion, Spokesperson of the State Department Matthew Miller said on Saturday.

"The Houthis' continued attacks threaten to spill a million barrels of oil into the Red Sea, an amount four times the size of the Exxon Valdez disaster," Miller cautioned in a press release.

"While the crew has been evacuated, the Houthis appear determined to sink the ship and its cargo into the sea.

"Through these attacks, the Houthis have made clear they are willing to destroy the fishing industry and regional ecosystems that Yemenis and other communities in the region rely on for their livelihoods, just as they have undermined the delivery of vital humanitarian aid to the region through their reckless attacks.

"We call on the Houthis to cease these actions immediately and urge other nations to step forward to help avert this environmental disaster," he added. (end)

rg









MENAFN24082024000071011013ID1108597026