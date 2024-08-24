GUR's Hacker Team Disables Multiple Corporate Networks In Russia In Celebration Of Ukraine's Independence Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm)

On Independence Day, a hacker team affiliated with the Main Intelligence Directorate at Ukraine's Defense (GUR MoU), assisted by members of the Ukrainian community, launched a massive attack targeting Russian mobile communication and Internet service providers, as well as data banks and cloud storages of several major industries in the Russian Federation.

This comes from a report by a source within the GUR.

According to the source, multiple Russian users are complaining about malfunctions in operations of the mobile communication Rostelecom, the lack of Internet access from the mobile phone operators MTC and Beeline, about the lack of connection to Yandex email platform, as well as Yandex online meal delivery service and Yandex online booking service. All the Russian online resources attacked are providing support and finance for the war Russia is waging in Ukraine, the source said.

In addition to this massive cyber attack, online resources of dozens of major industries in the Russian Federation, who are providing support for Russia's arms manufacturing industry, have been affected.

The industries affected include Chaika-Service automobile factory (manufacturer of special-purpose equipment for the needs of Russian law enforcement agencies), LLC "Kontur-NIIRS" (special-purpose equipment for fixed- and winged aircraft), PJSC I.S. Brook INEUM (supplier of equipment and software products, servers, processors, etc.).

Sources claim that the cloud and file storage of the Internet service providers Mail, VDSin, and Quidex, LLC National Cable Networks, PJSC Central Telegraph and others were among the targets for the attack.

Moreover, at least two dozen resources of companies manufacturing lighting equipment, diesel stations, anti-ballistic protection devices, as well a number of hosting service providers and others came under attack.

As a result of the cyber attack, at least 33 servers and 283 service PCs of industrial facilities were affected, 15 cloud and file storages destroyed, and 21 websites disabled in the aftermath of the attack. A total of around 70 terabytes of information was destroyed.

On top of that, Ukrainian hackers left "plugs" with propaganda content in support of Ukraine's victorious actions on the websites of the platforms they destroyed.

Happy Independence Day of Ukraine!" GUR MOU said in a comment on the attack.

