SBU Shows Exclusive Footage Of POW Swap

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) showed exclusive photos and footage of the latest exchange of prisoners of war.

“This is the result of the work of the Joint Center for Coordination of Search and Release of Prisoners of War, which implemented the decision of the Coordination Headquarters for the of Prisoners of War. The life of every Ukrainian is the highest value!” the report published on the SBU website says.

The SBU noted that they are working to fulfill the order of the President of Ukraine and return every Ukrainian from captivity.

As Ukrinform reported, on August 24, 115 soldiers were returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity.

Video: SBU