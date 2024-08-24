FISME And NASSCOM To Host National Seminar On AI For Msmes In New Delhi

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 24 (KNN) The Federation of Indian Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (FISME) and the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) are set to co-organise a National on Artificial Intelligence (AI) for MSMEs.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, August 27, in New Delhi, and will be conducted in a hybrid format to accommodate both in-person and virtual participants.

Shobha Karandlaje, the Hon'ble of State for the of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MoMSME), is expected to grace the seminar as the Chief Guest.

Additionally, Sandeep Kishore Jain, President, FISME, along with representatives from NASSCOM and numerous AI experts, will share their valuable insights at the event.

As AI technologies continue to expand and influence various sectors, there is a growing recognition of their potential to transform business operations.

However, many MSMEs remain largely uninformed about the challenges and opportunities presented by these emerging technologies.

The seminar aims to address this knowledge gap by providing MSMEs with insights into how AI can enhance their performance and drive innovation across key business areas, including financial management, sales and marketing, human capital management, and product development.

The event will serve as a platform for MSMEs to gain a deeper understanding of AI, with sessions dedicated to practical use cases, potential areas for AI integration, best practices, and strategies to overcome challenges in their digital transformation journey.

This initiative underscores the importance of equipping MSMEs with the tools and knowledge necessary to harness the transformative power of AI, positioning them to compete effectively in an increasingly digital economy.

