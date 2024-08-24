Zelensky, Duda And Šimonyte Take Part In Independence Day Celebrations

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Celebrations were held on St. Sophia Square in Kyiv on the occasion of Independence Day with the participation of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Poland Andrzej Duda, and Prime of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonyte.

This is reported by the press service of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

The event was also attended by First Lady Olena Zelenska, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, ministers, and the military.

“Ukraine will always maintain its independence, and this will never be in question. We all gave an answer together - and this is a historic answer - thanks to our unity, our courage, our joint work. The answer to whether Ukraine should exist or Ukrainians should exist. When external aggression poses such a question to us, to our nation, everything depends on millions of people, each of whom determines the fate of the whole nation by their actions, and the whole nation determines the fate of everyone by its common strength,” Zelensky said.

and his wife take part in prayer for Ukraine at St. Sophia Cathedra

The President called on everyone to remember the cost of Ukraine's defense.

The audience observed a minute of silence in memory of all Ukrainians who gave their lives for our country.

As reported, Ukraine celebrates Independence Day on August 24.

Photo: Office of the President