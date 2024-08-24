NCP Releases List Of 3 Candidates For First Phase Of J&K Assembly Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) Nationalist Party (NCP) on Saturday released the list of its candidates for the first phase of J&K Assembly elections.

The party's National General Secretary and in charge of J&K Brijmohan Shrivastava said that the Parliamentary Board has given its approval to the names of three candidates to contest in Pulwama district.

The list of constituencies and candidates includes Tral - Mohammad Yusuf Hajam, Pulwama - Ishtiaq Ahmed and Rajpura - Arun Kumar Raina. They will contest the elections on the party's 'clock' symbol.

“It is noteworthy that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is contesting elections in J&K for the first time. The party is contesting this election without any alliance with will fight independently,” said Shrivastava.

He said that the party plans to conduct a strong and effective poll campaign under the guidance of experienced leaders.

“NCP will make efforts for the resolution of a slew of burning issues faced by the citizens there,” he said.

The release of three candidates comes a day after NCP had declared a list of 26 star campaigners for the upcoming J&K Assembly election which will take place in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1.

NCP star campaigners include Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Working President Praful Patel, state unit chief Sunil Tatkare, senior minister Chhagan Bhujbal and Jammu and Kashmir President Tariq Rasool.

Shrivastava said that the campaign will revolve around a slew of issues including the economic development and upgradation of infrastructure, job creation, and the promotion of investments across sectors especially in the tourism sector.

“The safety and social security are major concerns but with the new government in place, the people hope that they will get a more secure life,” he said.