Cong Slams BJP's 'Bulldozer Justice', Accuses Party Of Ignoring Constitution

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) The launched a scathing attack on the BJP on Saturday, condemning what it termed as "Bulldozer justice" against the families of those accused of crimes.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took to X to express his outrage, accusing the BJP of disregarding the and targeting minorities in the BJP-ruled states.

"Demolishing someone's home and rendering their family homeless is both inhumane and unjust. The repeated targeting of minorities in BJP-ruled states is deeply troubling. Such actions have no place in a society governed by the Rule of Law," Kharge wrote, labelling the BJP's approach as "anarchy."

"The Congress Party strongly condemns the BJP state governments for their blatant disregard of the Constitution using bulldozing as a tactic to instil fear among citizens. Anarchy cannot replace natural justice - offences must be adjudicated in courts, not through state-sponsored coercion," he added.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also joined the chorus of criticism, slamming the BJP for punishing the families of the accused before any legal proceedings have taken place.

"If someone is accused of a crime, then only the court can decide his crime and his punishment. But punishing the accused's family as soon as the accusation is made, taking away the roof from over their heads, disobeying the court - this is not justice," Priyanka wrote on X.

She labelled the BJP's actions as "the height of barbarism and injustice," stressing that "there should be a difference between the lawmakers, the lawkeepers, and the lawbreakers."

Stressing that "governments cannot behave like criminals," the she said, "Obeying the law, Constitution, democracy and humanity is the minimum condition of governance in a civilised society. One who cannot fulfil his duty can neither do good for the society nor for the country. Bulldozer justice is totally unacceptable; it must stop."

The Congress top leaders' objection to 'bulldozer justice' comes on the back of an objectionable statement by Hindu seer Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj and the subsequent protests by the Muslim community in Maharashtra's Nashik, which turned violent, resulting in injuries to policemen and damage to several vehicles.

As the demonstration led to violence, the house of one accused, Shahzad Ali, was demolished while close to 50 people were booked for violence, according to reports.