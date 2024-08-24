Four Dead, Six Injured In Afghanistan Road Accident

(MENAFN- IANS) Bamiyan, Aug 24 (IANS) At least four commuters lost their lives and six others were due to a road mishap in central Afghanistan's Bamiyan province on Saturday morning, the provincial office said in a statement.

The deadly road accident occurred after a passenger car turned turtle in the province's Yakawland No. 1 district, killing four commuters, including a woman and two children, on the spot and injuring six others, the statement added, Xinhua news agency reported.

The injured, including three women and two children, have been shifted to the provincial hospital for treatment, it said