Formula 4 Racing Will Not Cause Any Traffic Blockade In Chennai: Udhayanidhi Stalin

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Aug 24 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Saturday that the Formula 4 night street car race would not inconvenience commuters.

Speaking to reporters here, Udhayanidhi said arrangements have been made for 8,000 people to watch the race.

Formula 4 night street race is scheduled to be held in Chennai on August 31 and September 1.

The minister said that people can watch the session on August 31, which is for free.

Udhayanidhi, the son of Chief Minister M. K.Stalin, chaired a review meeting at the Secretariat in Chennai on the arrangements for the Formula 4 race.

Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, Sports Secretary Atulya Mishra, and other top officials from various departments attended the meeting.

The DMK government has spent around Rs 30 crore to prepare for the event which included developing roads (by the Racing Promotion Private Limited (RPPL) and the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu) that conform to motor racing norms.

Eight teams will participate in the event. The track will have 19 turns, multiple chicanes, and tricky elevations.

The AIADMK had opposed the state government's plans to host the event blaming the ruling DMK government for misgovernance.

AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) said public funds should benefit people and not be used for entertainment under the guise of a sporting event.

EPS in a statement said, "There are so many problems that people are facing today and in such a scenario, this DMK government is conducting a car race."

He said, "The race would cut through the heart of the city for 3.5 km around Island Grounds near the Marina beach."

The opposition leader charged that the circuit was near hospitals and would affect transport immensely in the city.

However, the state government argued that they have an agreement with the private organisers of the event to share the revenue generated similar to the process followed in the Indian Premier League (IPL).