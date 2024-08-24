Siddaramaiah Must Learn To Respect Governor: K’Taka Lop

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 24 (IANS) Karnataka Opposition Leader R. Ashoka said on Saturday that Chief Siddaramaiah needs to learn to respect Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

“When the Governor returns a bill, the must provide a clarification and clear the matter. The state government has introduced several bills, including one related to the Muzarai department,” the LoP told during a state-level BJP membership campaign held at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru.

He said that if the bill is passed, there will be a burden on Hindu temples.

“Several individuals have written to the Governor expressing their concern and, naturally, the Governor will seek clarifications,” the LoP said.

He said that the Governor has the authority to advise the government on the pros and cons of any bill.“Even when the BJP was in power, the then-Governor Hansraj Bhardwaj had returned several bills. We have not objected to his decisions,” he added.

He said that the notion that the Raj Bhavan is a BJP office is“outdated”.

“The government must make things clear to the Governor. If this duty is not fulfilled, it is the government's negligence, not the Governor's fault. It is not right for the government to blame the Governor for its own mistakes. Siddaramaiah needs to learn to respect the Governor,” the LoP said.

Over allegations that the BJP is trying to destabilise the Congress government, the LoP said that the BJP has never tried to topple any government.

“A musical chairs-like competition is going on within the Congress over the post of Chief Minister. There are rumours that D.K. Shivakumar, Mallikarjun Kharge, and G. Parameshwara all have a chance of being anointed to the post of Chief Minister. The topic is being discussed among Congress MLAs,” the LoP said.

He alleged that immediately after losing the Lok Sabha elections, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar started“criticising” the people, saying they have“no sense”.

“Congress has no moral right to speak about the people of Bengaluru. Providing drinking water to the people is the government's duty. The Congress should apologise to the people for speaking in such a manner,” he said.

He alleged that there has never been protection for Hindus in the state under Congress, adding that MLA Ivan D'Souza has said that Hindus will be persecuted here like in Bangladesh.