Rising Concerns Over Mpox Outbreak: How Deadly Is The Disease?

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Written By: Tabasum Nasiry

Mpox, also known as monkeypox, is a and contagious that emerged in the Republic of the Congo in 2022. According to statistics, there have been 27,000 cases of the disease so far, with 1,109 fatalities.

Global concerns about mpox have increased after the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) reported a 16% rise in cases across thirteen African countries last week.

In response, the World Organization (WHO) has declared the mpox outbreak a“public health emergency of international concern” and reported the emergence of a new strain of the virus.

Dr. Hamid Shakib, a general internal medicine specialist, explains that mpox is a contagious viral disease caused by the“poxviridae” family of viruses, which also includes smallpox and cowpox.

Dr. Shakib notes that mpox symptoms are similar to those of chickenpox and include headaches, fever, muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes, and skin rashes resembling pox. He emphasizes preventive measures such as avoiding contact with infected individuals, maintaining good hygiene, especially handwashing, and vaccination with smallpox vaccine for healthcare workers.

The WHO states that the disease spreads through contact with blood, body fluids, close contact like touching, respiratory droplets, kissing, or sexual contact, as well as through contaminated items such as bedding, clothing, and needles.

According to Africa CDC data, from the beginning of 2024, there have been over 14,500 cases of mpox and more than 450 deaths, marking a 160% increase in cases and a 19% increase in deaths compared to the same period in 2023.

Dr. Shakib warns that without preventive measures, there is a possibility of mpox spreading to Afghanistan. While global concerns about the disease are rising, he adds that,“Although the death toll is not very high, it is better to prevent the spread of all contagious diseases.”

Meanwhile, the Afghanistan Ministry of Public Health has announced that it is assessing measures to prevent the spread of mpox in Afghanistan. Following the report of a positive case in Pakistan, the ministry has been in talks with WHO and the International Organization for Migration to prevent the disease from spreading in border areas.

Recently, Pakistan's health ministry reported detecting three mpox cases at Peshawar Airport, near the Afghanistan border. The affected individuals had returned from the United Arab Emirates.

No cases of mpox have been reported in Afghanistan so far. The disease, which first emerged in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, has spread to at least twelve other countries in central and eastern Africa. Reports indicate that about four out of every hundred cases result in death.

Controlling mpox is possible with vaccination, and the WHO has urged vaccine manufacturers to increase production to prevent further spread. Although mpox is primarily prevalent in central and western Africa, recent cases have been reported in other parts of the world.

