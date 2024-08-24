J-K Assembly Polls 2024: Mehbooba's PDP Releases Manifesto, Focuses On Restoring Trade Ties With Pakistan
Date
8/24/2024 7:00:11 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) J-K Assembly polls 2024: Mehbooba's PDP releases manifesto, focuses on restoring trade ties with Pakistan
(This is a developing story.)
MENAFN24082024007385015968ID1108596241
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.