COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev Highlights Cops As Key UN Inclusivity Platforms
Date
8/24/2024 6:08:44 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
COPs are among the most inclusive events within the United
Nations framework, Lead Negotiator for COP29 Azerbaijan and Deputy
Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev said during the "29 Climate
Conversations: Road to COP29" media workshop in Baku,
Azernews reports.
Rafiyev outlined that the primary objective for COP29, which
will be hosted in Baku this year, is to refine the collective
societal goals for climate action. He noted, "According to the
decision made at COP15 in Copenhagen in 2009, developed nations
committed to providing $100 billion annually to support developing
countries in combating climate change. These funds were to be
delivered as grants and non-repayable aid. With COP29 approaching,
the key expectation is to reassess and possibly increase this
financial commitment, as economic conditions, demands, and needs
have evolved significantly."
He explained that a crucial decision to be made at COP29 is
determining the appropriate amount of aid developed countries
should provide to developing nations moving forward. "We have been
collaborating with global partners since the beginning of the year
to prepare for this negotiation. We are working on clarifying
positions and developing a strategy to achieve consensus," Rafiyev
said.
Rafiyev also warned of the potential catastrophic consequences
if climate change continues unchecked or worsens. He stressed that
UN member states, along with partners of the Rio Convention and the
Paris Agreement, must undertake decisive, results-oriented actions
to mitigate this threat. "COP events provide one of the most
effective platforms for making these critical decisions," he
concluded.
MENAFN24082024000195011045ID1108596191
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.