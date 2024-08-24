COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev Highlights Cops As Key UN Inclusivity Platforms

(MENAFN- AzerNews) COPs are among the most inclusive events within the United Nations framework, Lead Negotiator for COP29 Azerbaijan and Deputy Foreign Yalchin Rafiyev said during the "29 Climate Conversations: Road to COP29" in Baku, Azernews reports.

Rafiyev outlined that the primary objective for COP29, which will be hosted in Baku this year, is to refine the collective societal goals for climate action. He noted, "According to the decision made at COP15 in Copenhagen in 2009, developed nations committed to providing $100 billion annually to support developing countries in combating climate change. These funds were to be delivered as grants and non-repayable aid. With COP29 approaching, the key expectation is to reassess and possibly increase this financial commitment, as economic conditions, demands, and needs have evolved significantly."

He explained that a crucial decision to be made at COP29 is determining the appropriate amount of aid developed countries should provide to developing nations moving forward. "We have been collaborating with global partners since the beginning of the year to prepare for this negotiation. We are working on clarifying positions and developing a strategy to achieve consensus," Rafiyev said.

Rafiyev also warned of the potential catastrophic consequences if climate change continues unchecked or worsens. He stressed that UN member states, along with partners of the Rio Convention and the Paris Agreement, must undertake decisive, results-oriented actions to mitigate this threat. "COP events provide one of the most effective platforms for making these critical decisions," he concluded.