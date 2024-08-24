DPL: 'Very Special', Says Prince Yadav After Bagging First-Ever Hat-Trick Of Season

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) Purani Dilli 6 pacer Prince Yadav scripted history as he became the first bowler to scalp a hat-trick in the ongoing first edition of Delhi (DPL) here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Prince Yadav achieved the feat in the match against Central Delhi Kings on Friday. In the 18th over of the match, when Central Delhi Kings were cruising towards the big total, Prince first dismissed Keshav Dabas, who was caught at deep. The right-arm fast bowler then trapped Sumit Kumar in front of the stumps. He then completed the hat-trick by dismissing Harish Dagar, who missed a juicy full toss and got hit on pads in front of the stumps.

"Ohh I felt very good after picking those three consecutive wickets, it is Delhi Premier League's first hat-trick and it is very special for me. If we had won, it would have been the cherry on the cake for us," Prince said.

Speaking about the death over bowling, the pacer, who was the pick of the bowler as he bagged 3/47, for Purani Dilli 6, said, "Yeah it is a little tough bowling in the last couple of overs but I practice my Yorkers well before the match. I also practice the slower ones to deceive the batter."

However, the result was not in favour of the team as Central Delhi Kings defeated Purani Dilli 6 by 109 runs. "If we would have played all 20 overs, we would have won the match," said Prince.