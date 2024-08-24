Janmashtami 2024: Why Did Lord Krishna Appear On Earth? Read

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Janmashtami Story: We all know that Lord Shri Krishna appeared in Dwapara Yuga, but why did he do so? There are many reasons behind this.

Janmashtami Ki Katha: According to religious texts, Shri Krishna appeared on the Ashtami date of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month in Dwapara Yuga. Many people know that God took this form to kill Kansa, but this is not the whole truth. There were many other reasons behind Lord Vishnu's incarnation as Shri Krishna. On the occasion of Janmashtami (26 August, Monday), know why Lord Vishnu took the Krishna avatar...

According to Mahabharata, the terror of Kshatriyas had increased considerably in Dwapara Yuga, in which Kansa, Jarasandha etc. were prominent. They used to harass innocent people as well as saints. Then Mother Earth went to Lord Vishnu and prayed to stop this tyranny. Hearing the call of the earth, Lord Vishnu asked other deities to incarnate on earth and himself incarnated as Shri Krishna.

Lord Vishnu had given many boons to his devotees during different incarnations. For instance, in his previous birth, Vasudeva was Maharishi Kashyap and Devaki was his wife Aditi. They did severe penance to get Lord Vishnu as their son. Then God accepted their prayer and took incarnation from their womb as Krishna. Lord Krishna fulfilled many boons in this form.

Many demons incarnated in human form in Dwapara Yuga. Just as Duryodhana was a partial incarnation of Kali Yuga, similarly Narkasur and Kalayavan also used to harass the devotees of God in the form of demons, due to which unrighteousness had increased a lot. In the form of Shri Krishna, God destroyed these unrighteous people and established righteousness.

Lord Krishna gave the sermon of Gita to show the right path to Arjuna who was fascinated by the war. That sermon was not only for Arjuna but for the entire human race. The Gita contains the solution to all the mysteries and problems of life. Shri Krishna said that karma is paramount and this karma should always be righteous.

