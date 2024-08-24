AIMP Calls For Standardised Loan Sanctions, Lower Interest Rates For Msmes

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bhopal, Aug 24 (KNN) The Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh (AIMP) has proposed a series of reforms aimed at bolstering the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector.

These recommendations come ahead of a crucial meeting between representatives and Reserve of India (RBI) officials scheduled for August 30 in Indore.

Key among the AIMP's proposals is the implementation of a uniform draft for bank loan sanction letters to MSMEs, alongside a reduction in interest rates.

The association contends that these measures would significantly enhance the operational efficiency and productivity of small-scale industries.

AIMP President Yogesh Mehta emphasised the critical role of banking in strengthening the MSME sector, which often operates with limited resources.

"There is considerable ambiguity and constraints for MSMEs in the banking sector that need to be addressed to allow MSMEs to reach their full potential," Mehta stated.

The association has put forward several recommendations to address these challenges.

They propose the development of a standardised format for loan sanction letters to eliminate ambiguity and ensure clear understanding of terms and conditions.

Additionally, the AIMP is calling for a reduction of interest rates for MSME loans and the organisation of informative seminars by banks to address customer concerns.

Further suggestions include changing the loan limit renewal process from annual to biennial, as well as establishing a system to monitor and track hidden bank charges.

Industrialist Tarun Vyas highlighted the need to scrutinise unnecessary inspection charges, while another industry leader, Harish Bhatia, stressed the importance of transparency in bank fee structures.

As the MSME sector continues to play a vital role in India's economic landscape, the outcome of the upcoming meeting between industry stakeholders and RBI officials is expected to have significant implications for the future of small-scale industries in Madhya Pradesh and potentially across the nation.

(KNN Bureau)