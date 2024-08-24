Live Times Grand Launch Event Marks A New Era In Journalism

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The grand launch ceremony of Live Times, India's first global multicast news hub, was a resounding success, marked by the presence of Honorable Chief Shri Yogi Adityanath and a host of other distinguished guests. Held on August 23, 2024, this event celebrated the inauguration of a new chapter in journalism, with Live Times set to provide factual, unfiltered, and unbiased news to a digitally connected global audience.

In his keynote address, Honorable Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath elaborated on the role of the as the fourth pillar of democracy, emphasizing its responsibility to reflect the sentiments and needs of the common people. He also highlighted that India is moving rapidly towards development, and in such times, news with facts reaches the world with clarity and strength. Live Times is uniquely positioned to fulfill this need by providing news that is both truthful and impartial. He congratulated the Live Times team for launching India's first global multicast news hub, which not only meets today's demand but also upholds the highest standards of journalistic integrity.



The event was further graced by the presence of Deepa Malik, the first Indian woman to win a medal in the Paralympic Games, along with other prominent Industry leaders. Their participation highlighted the event's significance and the broad support for Live Times' mission to uphold the highest standards of journalistic integrity.



Mr. Dilip Singh, Founder, CEO, and Editor-in-Chief of Live Times, expressed his gratitude and shared his vision for the channel, stating, "In a world where misinformation often overshadows truth, Live Times stands firm as a beacon of reliable journalism. The overwhelming support we've received at this launch reinforces our belief that there is a strong demand for unbiased and factual news. Our commitment is to deliver news that matters-news that is factual, unbiased, and serves the public interest.”



Live Times aims to redefine the news landscape with its multiscreen-multi-stream capabilities, allowing for a highly personalized and engaging viewer experience. The channel's commitment to providing unadulterated news is further strengthened by partnerships with top-tier technology providers such as Grass Valley, Ross, Panasonic, Live U, Octopus, NewTek, Sony, Sennheiser, Harmonic, Blackmagic Design, Adobe, Planetcast, Juniper, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and RiverSilica. Content partnerships with PTI and Reuters, along with service collaborations with Tata Communications, Airtel, BSNL, and Jio, ensure a robust and reliable distribution network, which includes Tata Play, Digital TV, and GTPL. The presence of the Voice of Specially Abled People as a special partner reflects Live Times' commitment to inclusivity and giving a voice to all sections of society.



As Live Times steps onto the global stage, it is set to revolutionize the way news is delivered, focusing on authenticity, relevance, and public interest. The launch event has not only marked the beginning of a new channel but has also set a new benchmark in the media industry for truth-based journalism.



About Live Times



Live Times, soon-to-be-launched India's first Global Multi-cast hub and a 24x7 satellite news channel from India, embodies the core Indian value of 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram'. Operating from a state-of-the-art multicast hub, the first of its kind in India, Live Times leverages cutting-edge technology and partnerships with the world's top technology companies, credible news content providers, and industry leaders. This advanced infrastructure propels the delivery of high-quality, reliable, and engaging news and information to viewers and users around the globe, reflecting the depth and expanse of shared values.



In an era of fake and deep-fake news, Live Times is dedicated to delivering truth-based news and information to a global audience. Committed to the belief that every individual has the right to know the truth, the channel aims to contribute to a truth-based World Information Order and foster the democratization of news and information worldwide. With a focus on uncovering and providing absolute truth, Live Times ensures its news is delivered independently, impartially, and with the utmost quality, all in service of the greater public good.

Company :-Madison Specialist Communication Services Pvt. Ltd.

User :- Nicole Fernandes

Email :...