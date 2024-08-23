Chinese Scientists Produce Water From Lunar Soil

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

A staff member assembles a model of Chang'e 6 lunar probe ahead of a press on Chang'e 6 mission of China's lunar exploration program, in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Chinese scientists have achieved a breakthrough in lunar research by developing a new method to extract water from lunar soil. This innovation stems from the Chang'e-5 mission in 2020.

The Chang'e-5 mission was the first lunar sample retrieval in over forty years, providing critical insights into moon soil's mineral composition.

The Chinese Academy of Sciences found that lunar soil contains hydrogen-rich minerals. When heated, these minerals release water vapor through chemical reactions.

After three years of study, this method promises to revolutionize water production on the moon. It could support future lunar research and space missions.

China's breakthrough is crucial for its plans to establish a permanent lunar outpost. The method can produce 51 to 76 kilograms of water per tonne of lunar soil.

China aims to build the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) with Russia. By 2035, it plans to establish a basic station on the moon's south pole.

Lunar water also has potential for creating hydrogen rocket fuel. This could aid in deep space missions, including future exploration of Mars.

The new method coincides with research from subsequent missions like Chang'e-6, which collected samples from the moon's far side, enhancing our understanding of lunar resources.

China's advancements highlight its growing role in space exploration. These innovations are critical in the global race to utilize lunar resources for future space missions.

In a global context marked by increasing competition in space exploration, China's strides in lunar research underscore its growing capabilities and ambitions in space science and technology. As nations race to harness lunar resources, collaborations and innovations like these are poised to define the future of space exploration and colonization.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram