Chinese University Sent Out Unusual Carbon Fiber Letters To Students

8/23/2024 3:12:19 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

This year, Chinese applicants who entered the Beijing University of Chemical technology received not just a letter of admission, but a real work of engineering art. Their letters were printed on an ultra-thin carbon fiber material, only 0.2 millimeters thick, Azernews reports.

The unusual situation lies in the fact that first-year students, instead of carefully storing letters as souvenirs, use them as experimental material. Students use them to cut fruits, chop meat, and even expose it to open fire to test the strength and heat resistance of the material.

Representatives of the university explained that in such an unusual way they wanted to show how durable and reliable the materials that are being developed in their laboratories are.

At the same time, the university urged freshmen to stop experimenting with letters and preserve them as a unique artifact reflecting modern achievements of science and technology.

AzerNews

