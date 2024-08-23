Chinese University Sent Out Unusual Carbon Fiber Letters To Students
8/23/2024 3:12:19 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
This year, Chinese applicants who entered the Beijing University
of Chemical technology received not just a letter of admission, but
a real work of engineering art. Their letters were printed on an
ultra-thin carbon fiber material, only 0.2 millimeters thick,
The unusual situation lies in the fact that first-year students,
instead of carefully storing letters as souvenirs, use them as
experimental material. Students use them to cut fruits, chop meat,
and even expose it to open fire to test the strength and heat
resistance of the material.
Representatives of the university explained that in such an
unusual way they wanted to show how durable and reliable the
materials that are being developed in their laboratories are.
At the same time, the university urged freshmen to stop
experimenting with letters and preserve them as a unique artifact
reflecting modern achievements of science and technology.
