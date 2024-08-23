Uni+Ed Resource Group For LGBTQ+ Team Member And Allies Fosters Education, Connection And Community Impact

(MENAFN- 3BL) One of Sands' essential diversity, equity and inclusion priorities is to create a supportive and nourishing culture that offers growth and development opportunities for all Team Members. A key way this commitment to inclusion and advancement comes to life is through Uni+ed, the Team Member resource group for LGBTQ+ community members and their allies.

“Uni+ed was created to support four core pillars; education, professional development, networking and community engagement,” according to Christopher Melton, who is senior vice president of global premium account management and serves as executive sponsor for Uni+ed.“I think we have largely accomplished what we had set out to do – but I think what Uni+ed has also successfully done is give people a chance to get to know one another, connect in a different way, as well as have a place to be their authentic selves.”

Educational programs to advance professional acumen and community engagement initiatives that benefit local causes as well as unite members have emerged as Uni+ed's leading offerings.

Developmental sessions have spanned an array of topics such as working successfully in teams, cultivating emotional intelligence for successful interpersonal relationships, and learning about and navigating issues in the LGBTQ+ community via curriculum from The Safe Zone Project. Volunteer engagements have included packing food kits, assembling hygiene supplies and participating in fundraising walks to support local organizations.

Nina Khatami, senior global information governance manager, joined Uni+ed a year ago.“Uni+ed has been a really nice way to connect with people outside of my own department, an opportunity to come together and create connections beyond just day-to-day business interactions. You see people more fully and get so much more perspective about who your co-workers are. It's really refreshing.”

Khatami also noted the strength of the group's professional development and education programs, some of which have been replicated for other Sands departments following their rollout through Uni+ed.

“I'm really proud of our professional development programs, which are applicable to anyone,” Khatami said.“One of the first sessions we did was about the five most common dysfunctions of a team, based on learnings from a book by Patrick Lencioni. It was so successful and well-received that other groups and departments have asked the instructor to repeat the session. We get to share this wealth of knowledge so that everyone benefits. It has absolutely enhanced our corporate culture.”

Other education programs offered by Uni+ed have focused on emotional intelligence and the history and experience of the LGBTQ+ community, which included a session on the community's portrayal in media and pop culture offered during Pride Month 2024.

The group also aims to empower people in being and becoming allies and is planning an allyship session this year.

“Allyship looks different every year,” Khatami noted.“This is a great time to learn more and for people to understand how to support the LGBTQ+ community now.”

For Jack Bonner, senior corporate communications manager, the group's community engagement and volunteer work has been a highlight.“The most meaningful part of Uni+ed for me has been the volunteer work, because I believe it's really important to help people when I can. We got to work together as a group to help others, and I also got to know my colleagues a bit more too.”

Community initiatives have included packing food kits for the Just One Project, Southern Nevada's largest food pantry, by processing food supplies for more than 300 people facing food insecurity in Southern Nevada; participating in Aid for AIDS in Nevada's (AFAN) AIDS Walk; and volunteering at The LGBTQ+ Center of Southern Nevada to assemble kits with hygiene and personal care supplies for distribution to people in need.

Community engagement and volunteerism have been inspiring aspects for Melton as well, and the volunteer service at The Center, where Melton serves on the board of directors, was a stand-out.“The energy and fun that came from Team Members that day was so special for me,” he said.“Days like that show how much Sands cares about our community, and it's just a wonderful experience to have with your colleagues outside of our workplace.”

Bonner also sees the positive impact and cohesion cultivated through Uni+ed's events and experiences.“I think Uni+ed and employee resource groups like it really help Team Members form bonds that might not exist otherwise. Uni+ed makes our corporate culture stronger and lets people see tangible support for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Looking ahead, Melton is working with the group to find ways for Uni+ed to build on its success and encourage more Team Members to participate. The group is planning a social outing to celebrate members' recent professional achievements and advancements and an educational session to assist with public speaking skills. Members also will attend The Center's Honorarium, the organization's annual gala fundraising event, on behalf of Sands.

“I would love to see more people who don't necessarily consider themselves allies right now come to our programs to learn how important their support can be,” he said.“I also hope that Team Members who are still in their journey to come out know they have a welcoming workplace where they can find compassion and encouragement.”

Melton also wants people to know that Uni+ed has support at the very highest levels of the company to grow in ways that can best support the needs of the community.

“While Uni+ed is very much run and directed by the group's members, our leadership team wants to ensure that the group remains vital and responsive to what members might need or want to do. Uni+ed has given our Team Members a chance to come together, get to know one another, but it also demonstrates Sands' support for the LGBTQ+ community as a whole.”

