Rwanda: Paul Kagame's Fourth Term As President What His Agenda Will Need To Cover

Author: Jonathan Beloff

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Paul Kagame started his fourth term as Rwanda's president in August 2024 . He first became president in April 2000 . However, as the leader of the Rwandan Patriotic Front , he has been the country's de facto head since his rebel forces ended the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi .

The Rwanda that Kagame now leads is significantly different from the one he took over in 2000. While economic challenges continue, the nation is largely more socially and stable and secure .

Rwanda still has a long way to go in its public-sector-led development – the country has set out to become a middle-income country by 2035 and high-income by 2050 . Inequalities between the capital city Kigali and the rest of the country continue to grow. Rwanda still faces threats from the remains of the forces behind the 1994 genocide and growing tensions with neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Kagame faces the challenge of ensuring national stability as the foundation for economic growth and security. He also faces regional challenges, especially in Burundi and DRC, with questions surrounding their support for anti-Rwandan forces. This especially includes the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) based in eastern DRC.

I have studied Rwanda's political development, security landscape and foreign policy since 2008. In my view, Kagame's primary agenda for his new term will be increased state-building and capacity, regional policy and continuing national stability.

Success for Kagame over the next five years should be a Rwanda closer to reaching its middle-income plan, with a better run government bureaucracy to implement public policy and distribute social services. Hopefully the neighbourhood will be more peaceful too.

Building state institutions

Rwanda's development requires additional investment and economic growth, as well as better functioning state institutions. The country is currently classified as a low-income economy . Kagame will continue to be the nation's primary ambassador for its commercial diplomacy and build the state's institutional capacity for national development.

The continued construction of the Rwandan state includes developing government institutions to implement public policy and governance. Many new bureaucrats and leaders within government offices are part of Rwanda's generation of millennials who hope to become Rwanda's future. This would help move the country away from a reliance on established but older officials .

The extent to which government boards, ministries and organisations become effective could determine the future of Rwandan politics. Some Rwandan Patriotic Front members believe that a post-Kagame Rwanda will not necessarily have another single strong leader, but rather institutions capable of carrying out public policy and governing the country.

Building up state institutions would help deliver on the nation's development plans. Vision 2020 and Vision 2050 are hinged on providing security, education, universal healthcare and growing cash crop exports like coffee and tea.

Tense regional context

Rwanda's growth relies on securing its borders. In his inauguration speech , Kagame noted the importance of addressing regional security threats and sources of instability. The most pressing of these are the deteriorating relationship with neighbouring Burundi and the long-running conflict in the DRC.

Over the past two years, relations between Rwanda and Burundi have declined as Burundian president Évariste Ndayishimiye has developed closer ties with DRC president Felix Tshisekedi.

In January 2024, Ndayishimiye closed Burundi's border with Rwanda. He accused his northern neighbour of contributing to the growing instability in eastern DRC by supporting the M23 rebel group. He also accused Kigali of aiding in the training of the Red Tabara rebel group , which has been fighting the Burundi government since 2015.

The deteriorating security situation in eastern DRC has led to growing tensions between Kagame and Tshisekedi, who has previously called the Rwandan leader“Hitler”. Tshisekedi also threatened to invade Rwanda, accusing the country of meddling in Kinshasa's affairs. The UN has accused Rwanda of aiding the M23 rebels, which Kigali has denied .

Since 2021, increased attacks against the Banyarwanda community in eastern DRC by various rebel groups and the Congolese military have led to a revival of the M23. The rebel group was largely defeated in 2013. It claims to be fighting for the rights of the Banyarwanda.

Congolese government officials, such as higher education minister Muhindo Nzangi, have called for greater military action by the Congolese military and civilians against the M23, Rwanda and the Banyarwanda community. While Kagame consistently calls the issue domestic for the DRC, there is growing concern in Rwanda for the Banyarwanda, whom some see as being at risk of experiencing genocide akin to Rwandans in 1994.

As it stands, tensions between Rwanda and the DRC have led to several border skirmishes. For instance, a Congolese fighter jet was shot at by Rwandan military forces in January 2023. Two months later, a Congolese soldier was killed after he crossed into Rwanda and shot at soldiers .

Kagame must balance national security and the rising tensions with his country's neighbours. This will most likely require him to work with regional allies to address the roots of the Congolese conflict.

Political stability

Kagame's primary campaign promise was continued political stability for sustained economic growth. On the surface of it, this seems to have been a persuasive argument: Kagame won the election with 99.18% of the vote.

However, human rights groups have condemned the July 2024 election results, claiming they were a result of Kagame having stifled internal opposition.

Political opposition actors such as Victoire Ingabire and Diane Rwigara have little room to rally support within Rwanda. Western organisations often claim this is a result of political suppression . However, for some Rwandans , these politicians are viewed as promoting a failed ideology based on identity politics that doesn't align with the aspirations of the country.

Kagame continues to be viewed as a symbol of Rwanda's post-genocide consistency. However, there will come a point where a successor will need to be found . If the country develops strong political and governing institutions, it will no longer need to rely on a singular leader after Kagame eventually steps down.