Stubhub's 2024 NFL Season Preview: League Sales Up 38% Over Last Year International Popularity Continues To Climb

Dallas Cowboys Back on Top as the #1 In-Demand Team of the Season with Las Vegas Raiders Close Behind at #2
NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the 2024 NFL season,
StubHub, the world's leading marketplace to buy and sell tickets to any live event, has released its annual NFL Season Preview revealing the top-selling teams, games and trends of the season. Heading into the season, StubHub has seen a 38% increase in sales across the league compared to last season's start, with ticket buyers on StubHub and its international marketplace, viagogo, coming from 72 countries, and the Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers leading demand.
Key highlights include :
StubHub's 2024 Top In-Demand NFL Teams
NFL's International Interest Continues to Soar -
Buyers from 72 countries have already purchased NFL tickets this season
Buyers from countries outside of the
Cowboys and Raiders Are Neck and Neck for Top Spot -
U.S.
have purchased 41% more tickets than at the start of the 2023 season, accounting for 8% of all NFL tickets this season on StubHub, up from 4% last year
The New York Jets have the highest percentage of tickets sold to international buyers, with 6% of tickets sold for their home games coming from outside of the
U.S. and Canada, while the Miami Dolphins have the widest international following with ticket buyers from 29 countries
The NFL's five international games have sold 35% more tickets than last year's five games
Falcons see biggest sales jump
The Dallas Cowboys take the #1 spot for the fourth time since 2017,
StubHub's first NFL preview, outselling the #2 Raiders by 13%
89% of tickets sold for the Las Vegas Raiders have come from out-of-state buyers, more than any other team
The #3 Pittsburgh Steelers have seen a 49% increase in sales compared to last year's season start and host the Cowboys in the best-selling game of the season
The Atlanta Falcons have seen the biggest jump in sales, with sales on
StubHub up nearly 6x over last year
"The NFL's global popularity continues to expand - international fans have purchased 41% more tickets for games on StubHub, compared to last season's start, while South America will play host to its first NFL game," said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub. "The wide-reaching Cowboy fan base takes the top spot on our list of best-selling teams for the fourth time since 2017, just narrowly outselling the Raiders and the incredible sales driven by Vegas visitors."
International NFL Games of 2024 Ranked*
New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers - November 10
(Munich)
Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles - September 6 (São Paulo)
New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings - October 6
(London)
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears - October 13
(London)
New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars - October 20 (London)
*Based on cumulative StubHub North America and viagogo international ticket sales for the 2024 season, as of August 19, 2024. Sales for events in the U.K. occur on viagogo only - StubHub North America does not list tickets for U.K. events.
StubHub's Top In-Demand 2024 NFL Teams*
Dallas Cowboys
Las Vegas Raiders
Pittsburgh Steelers
Atlanta Falcons
San Francisco 49ers
Green Bay Packers
Los Angeles Rams
Chicago Bears
Seattle Seahawks
Philadelphia Eagles
*Based on cumulative ticket sales on StubHub for the 2024 season, as of August 19, 2024.
StubHub's Top In-Demand NFL Games of the 2024 Season*
Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers on October 6
Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders on October 13
Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons on September 8
Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders on October 27
Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams on October 6
New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys on September 15
Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns on September 8
Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys on September 22
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys on November 10
Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals on November 3
*Based on cumulative StubHub ticket sales for the 2024 season, as of August 19, 2024.
Full data and insights from the NFL season preview can be found at stubhub/2024NFLpreview .
About StubHub
StubHub is the world's leading marketplace to buy and sell tickets to any live event, anywhere. Through StubHub in North America and viagogo, our international platform, we service customers in 200 countries and territories in 33 languages and 48 available currencies. With more than 100 million tickets available to events around the world annually -- from sports to music, comedy to dance, festivals to theater -- StubHub offers the safest, most convenient way to buy or sell tickets to the most memorable live experiences, with every order backed by our FanProtect guarantee and global customer service support.
