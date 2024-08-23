Chromatography Reagents Market Revenue To Reach US$ 11.14 Billion By 2030, Says Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Revenue from the global Chromatography Reagents Market size is estimated to reach US$ 6.8 billion in 2023. The market has been analyzed to climb to a value of US$ 11.14 billion by the end of 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.67% over the next decade.

Chromatography reagents , also known as analytical reagents, are compounds used for qualitative and quantitative testing of chromatography samples. The choice of reagents varies depending on the type of chromatography technique. The commonly used reagents for chromatography include solvents, buffers, derivatization agents, and additives. The growth of this market is driven by several factors, including the growing R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, policies and initiatives to reduce environmental pollution, the use of chromatography in food safety regulations and quality testing, and the growing biopharmaceuticals market. However, the high cost of chromatography reagents and the safety risks associated with the use of flammable reagents restrain this market's growth.

Drivers: Chromatography Reagents Market

Increasing research and development activities in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries

Expanding research and development (R&D) activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors are the key drivers of the market. Enterprises such as Pfizer and Novartis are making significant investments in finding new treatments. HPLC, along with other chromatography methods, is commonly utilized in pharmaceutical laboratories for drug testing and assurance of quality. Chromatography tests in the food and beverage sector guarantee the safety of products. One example is the detection of contaminants in food samples using LC-MS/MS. Moreover, chromatography is valuable in clinical diagnostics as it helps quantify therapeutic drugs in patient samples through LC-MS/MS, which in turn supports personalized medicine. These factors together drive the market's growth.

Vital Companies Profiled in the Report are: Agilent Technologies, Sigma-Aldrich, Avantor Performance Materials, Waters Corporation, GE Healthcare, Regis Technologies, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Loba Chemie, Kanto Chemical, GFS Chemicals Inc, Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Tosoh Bioscience, and others.

Industry News:

In April 2023, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US) partnered with PathAI (US), The partnership combined Agilent's assay expertise with PathAI's algorithms, focusing on integrated solutions and companion diagnostics in digital pathology.

In June 2022, Waters Corporation (US) collaborated with BioInfra, Inc. (Korea), aiming to enhance regional scientific competitiveness and the quality of pharmaceutical research and testing. The academy will provide hands-on training for scientists in bioanalytical methods crucial for drug discovery and development. With a focus on bioequivalence trials, the training will support the growing demand for lower-cost generic drugs in Southeast Asia

Market Segments by Chromatography Reagents

Chromatography Reagents Market by Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Solvents

Solid Support

Buffers

Ion Pair Reagents

Silylation Reagents

Alkylation and Esterification Reagents

Acylation Reagents

Chromatography Reagents Market by Separation Mechanism, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Adsorption Chromatography

Partition Chromatography

Ion-Exchange Chromatography

Size-Exclusion Chromatography

Affinity Chromatography

Others

Chromatography Reagents Market by Technology, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Affinity Exchange

Ion Exchange

Size Exclusion

Hydrophobic Interaction

Mix Mode

Other Technologies

Chromatography Reagents Market by Application, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Pharmaceutical Testing

Biopharma-Biotech Applications

Research and Academic Applications

Water and Environmental Analysis

Food and Beverage Testing

Petrochemical Analysis

Forensic Testing

Clinical Testing

Cosmeceutical Applications

By type, the solvents segment held a sizable portion of the Chromatography Reagents market in 2023.

The solvents segment is positioned to lead the chromatography reagents market owing to its vital role in chromatographic processes. Solvents facilitate sample movement and ensure precise separations of complex mixtures. They enable analytes to interact with the stationary phase, resulting in selective retention and elution of target compounds. Moreover, solvents optimize chromatographic separations, enhancing the accuracy and reliability of analytical results. Given their fundamental importance and extensive use across chromatographic techniques like liquid chromatography (LC) and gas chromatography (GC), the solvents segment is anticipated to remain dominant in the market.

According to separation mechanism, adsorption chromatography held the biggest market share in the Chromatography Reagents industry in 2023.

The adsorption chromatography segment is poised for dominance in the chromatography reagents market, thanks to its versatile separation mechanism. This technique, also referred to as liquid-solid chromatography, relies on the adsorption and desorption of analytes onto a solid stationary phase. Offering high selectivity and sensitivity, it finds applications across various industries. Moreover, the competitive binding of analytes to both the stationary and mobile phases enhances the efficiency and resolution of target compounds' separation. With its widespread adoption in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and environmental sectors, the adsorption chromatography segment is primed for significant growth and market leadership in chromatography reagents.

North American: Fastest-growing Regional Market

In 2023, the North American market was the leader on a global scale, as the use of chromatography methods in the food and pharmaceutical sectors rose, thereby boosting the need for chromatography reagents in the area. The primary market in North America is led by the United States. The market growth is being driven by a rising level of R&D and drug discovery activities in the region. Increased funding in genomics research and development will propel the market in the future.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by increased investments in healthcare in countries like China and India. Additionally, the rising efficiency of medications in the area also heightened the need for chromatography reagents.

