Ukrainian Flags, Signed By Defenders In Kursk Region, Raised At Ukrinform On National Flag Day

On Ukraine's National Flag Day, two flags signed by of the 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade and the 225th Separate Assault Battalion, who are performing combat missions in the Kursk region, were raised on the Ukrinform building.

“Greetings from Kursk,”“Ukraine is above all!”,“Ukraine is us,”“Victory is ours,” the defenders of the 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade wrote.

Video: 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade

“Dear Ukrainians! The soldiers of the 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade congratulate you on the National Flag Day of Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!” the 2nd mechanized battalion of the 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade said in a video greeting.

Another flag was sent to Ukrinform by soldiers of the 225th Separate Assault Battalion.

“Slaves are not allowed in paradise!” emphasized the commander of the 225th Separate Assault Battalion, call sign“Sirko”.

“Forward to victory!”,”From the Kursk region!” added the battalion's soldiers.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of August 20, the Armed Forces of Ukraine control more than 1,260 square kilometers of territory and 93 settlements in the Kursk region (Russia).

The offensive operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region began on August 6, 2024.

Photo: 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade, 225th Separate Assault Battalion and Kyrylo Chubotin, Ukrinform