Friday OTT Releases: Kalki 2898 AD To Raayan; Check Out Full List HERE
8/23/2024 3:26:32 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Several films and web series premiered on OTT platforms this Friday. From Dhanush's "Raayan" to Urfi Javed's latest show, explore the list of popular titles released on August 23
'Kalki 2898 AD' to 'Raayan' here are this weekends OTT releases. Check the full list here
Kalki 2898 AD is releasing on Netflix with the Hindi version and in Telugu and Tamil on Amazon Prime
Dhanush's latest will release on Amazon Prime Video
Urfi Javed's debut OTT release is premiering on Amazon Prime Video
Kim Yoon-Seok starrer is releasing on Netflix
This Amit Sial starrer is releasing on Jio Cinema
Historical drama series Panchinko is releasing on Apple TV
