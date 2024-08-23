عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Friday OTT Releases: Kalki 2898 AD To Raayan; Check Out Full List HERE

Friday OTT Releases: Kalki 2898 AD To Raayan; Check Out Full List HERE


8/23/2024 3:26:32 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Several films and web series premiered on OTT platforms this Friday. From Dhanush's "Raayan" to Urfi Javed's latest show, explore the list of popular titles released on August 23

Friday OTT releases: Kalki 2898 AD to Raayan; check out full list HERE

'Kalki 2898 AD' to 'Raayan' here are this weekends OTT releases. Check the full list here

Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is releasing on Netflix with the Hindi version and in Telugu and Tamil on Amazon Prime

Raayan

Dhanush's latest will release on Amazon Prime Video

Follow to Karlo Yaar

Urfi Javed's debut OTT release is premiering on Amazon Prime Video

The Frog

Kim Yoon-Seok starrer is releasing on Netflix

Tikdam

This Amit Sial starrer is releasing on Jio Cinema

Pachinko Season 2

Historical drama series Panchinko is releasing on Apple TV

MENAFN23082024007385015968ID1108592742


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search