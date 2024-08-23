'Near Me' Searches Opens Up New Business Opportunities

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 23 Aug 2024, 1:47 PM

The rise of Google's“near me” searches, particularly among mobile users seeking immediate, location-specific results, has opened up new opportunities in local commerce. reports that mobile searches including the phrase "near me" have surged by over 500% in the last two years, with nearly 240 million such searches occurring globally each month.

To capitalize on this trend, One Call has unveiled a Super App in Dubai, offering 100 million business listings across 3,000 categories

The platform not only aggregates a vast array of services but also connects consumers with businesses in real time.

One Call's Super App aims to be more than a mere directory - it aims to become a comprehensive solution that covers everything from grocery stores and restaurants to pharmacies and retail outlets, ensuring that users can find exactly what they need, whenever they need it. According to Gohar Sultan, Founder of One Call, the platform is built to scale and serve diverse economies worldwide, positioning One Call as a leader in the "near me" economy.

The app has quickly become a go-to platform for users in the USA and UK seeking immediate access to a wide range of services. In the UAE, One Call has established itself as an essential tool for finding nearby services, from locating an open pharmacy late at night to booking a table at a top restaurant. These successful market entries highlight One Call's potential for global expansion and scalability.

By aggregating over 3,000 categories, One Call addresses the immediate needs of users while providing businesses with a powerful platform to reach their target audience. The app leverages advanced geolocation technology to ensure users are connected with businesses that are truly nearby, enhancing convenience and satisfaction. Moreover, One Call's Discount Voucher model not only drives foot traffic to businesses but also nurtures long-term consumer loyalty through tailored offers that encourage repeat visits.