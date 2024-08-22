Indian Envoy Inaugurates RO Water Plant At Sinhapada, Sigiriya

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, August 22: On 21st August 2024, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka H.E Santosh Jha inaugurated a RO Water at Sinhapada of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Sigiriya Rock Fortress. Director General of Central Cultural Fund; Deputy Chief Secretary of Central Province; representatives of Department of Trade, Commerce and Tourism, Central Province, were among the officials who attended the inauguration.

The RO Water Plant has been handed over to the Central Cultural Fund, Department of Cultural Affairs, of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs. The Government of India has already borne the expenditure for the maintenance of the facility for the next five years.

The RO Water Plant will benefit the thousands of visitors to Sigiriya from across the globe. The assistance extended reaffirms India's ongoing commitment to Sri Lanka's growth and progress across sectors.

