Weight Loss: Should you avoid white rice? Read to know

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Many people on a weight loss journey often exclude rice from their diet. But is it really necessary to avoid rice altogether?

White and brown rice are heavy in carbohydrates, but brown rice has more fibre, minerals, and antioxidants. For a healthy dinner, add lentils and veggies to white rice.

Should you avoid rice for weight loss?

Dietician Kejal Shah says that people with diabetes or insulin resistance often avoid white rice because of its high glycemic index.

Rice can cause a spike in blood sugar levels. The US Food and Drug Association says that one cup of rice contains 53.4 grams of carbohydrates.

However, Kejal says that you can eat rice while dieting. You can eat rice, but you should eat very little.

Brown rice can be included in the diet instead of white rice. It contains nutrients.

Brown rice is rich in antioxidants, iron and fiber compared to white rice.

Include less rice and more curries. Eating this way will prevent excessive calories from entering the body. Eat rice with fiber-rich foods.