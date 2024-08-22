US Coast Guard Urges Preparedness, Caution Ahead Of Tropical Depression One

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) HONOLULU, USA – Coast Guard Sector Honolulu urges residents and mariners to take precautions, heed weather warnings and stay safe as Tropical Depression One-C is forecasted to impact the Hawaiian Islands as a tropical storm Saturday through Monday.

Coast Guard Sector Honolulu is preparing for the impact of Tropical Depression One-C, which is currently located approximately 940 miles east-southeast of Hilo, Hawaii, and moving westward at 10-15 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a small craft advisory for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.

The maritime community and boating public are strongly urged to track the storm's progress and take action to protect themselves and their vessels. Swells generated by Tropical Depression One-C are expected to begin reaching the Hawaiian Islands over the weekend. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents.

Once the tropical storm passes, the Coast Guard, along with local, state, and federal partners, will evaluate the need to provide life-saving support in impacted areas. Tropical storms and cyclones can be deadly, and the Coast Guard's ability to conduct rescues can be diminished or unavailable at the height of a storm.

In preparation for any adverse weather conditions, mariners, beachgoers and community members are encouraged to take the following precautions:



Store your boat or personal watercraft in a secure location;

Secure all paddlecraft so they do not end up in the water and cause false distress;

Remove all emergency position indicating radio beacons, life rings, life jackets and loose items from your vessel while not use and stored/secured;

Contact local marinas and ask for advice on securing your vessel;

If your boat is too large to be removed from the water, move it to a safe haven well before the storm approaches;

Stay off the water due to potentially hazardous conditions;

Continuously monitor the weather and heed all warnings and broadcasts; Stay off rocks and jetties, as waves can be unpredictable;

People in distress should use 911 to request assistance whenever possible. Social media should not be used to report life-threatening distress due to limited resources to monitor all social media platforms during a storm or large-scale rescue event.

If you are in an evacuation or flood zone, follow the instructions from local emergency managers, who work closely with federal, state, local, agencies and partners. They will provide the latest recommendations based on the threat to your community and appropriate safety measures.

The post US Coast Guard urges preparedness, caution ahead of Tropical Depression One appeared first on Caribbean News Global .