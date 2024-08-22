(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

“Mark Jordan's Debut Unveils a Galactic Saga of Combat, Corruption, and Redemption”

UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents Mark Jordan's debut novel, The Life and Times of Gunnery Sergeant Jackson Mason: The Quest for Freedom , launches an exhilarating series chronicling Gunnery Sergeant Jackson Mason's dramatic journey through the galaxy. This first installment delves into Mason's past, featuring a pivotal three-year retreat marked by fierce combat and steadfast loyalty to his comrades.As the war intensifies, Mason's ascent through the ranks is shadowed by growing suspicions of corruption. His loyalty is tested as he uncovers troubling truths, leading him into a maze of suspense and danger. In a galaxy plagued by political intrigue and corporate greed, Mason faces perilous challenges to protect his allies, even at the risk of his own career.In this richly diverse universe, Mason encounters both loyal friends and treacherous foes. His quest for survival is deeply intertwined with his fight for freedom and prosperity for his people.Mark Jordan, a retired firefighter, EMT-paramedic, and special rescue technician, has led a life filled with adventure-from rock climbing and spelunking to white-water kayaking. His passion for science fiction is inspired by icons like Isaac Asimov and Arthur C. Clarke.Jordan's extensive career in fire service, both as a volunteer and in a major department in Indiana, has deepened his appreciation for the fragility and sanctity of life. These experiences blend with his speculative storytelling to create a compelling narrative.Jordan's writing journey began with a book outline in 1995, which he set aside due to his demanding career. Recently, he revisited and developed this outline into his debut novel, emphasizing the importance of moving forward and learning from history.The Life and Times of Gunnery Sergeant Jackson Mason: The Quest for Freedom encourages readers to cherish their loved ones, embrace the present, and strive for a better future. Jordan's novel highlights the importance of learning from past mistakes and focusing on progress, underscoring that our future is shaped by our actions today.For more information, visit Mark Jordan's website or Author Mark Jordan .

Mark Jordan on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford

