Modi In Ukraine: Why Is PM Taking 'Force One' Train To Kyiv Instead Of Flight?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi is all set to take a 20-hour overnight train journey on 23 August to reach from Poland to Ukraine in his official visit.

PM Modi's choice of taking the special train - Train Force One - to reach the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, is seen as a bold move, especially considering the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Earlier on Monday, the MEA had said,“PM Narendra Modi will undertake an official visit to Ukraine later this week on Friday, August 23, on the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.”

| PM Modi's Ukraine visit signals shift to 'multi-alignment' in multipolar world

This will be the first visit by any Indian prime minister to Ukraine in more than 30 years since New Delhi established its diplomatic relations with the second-largest European country after Russia.

Now, with PM Modi taking this train route over flight , people are curious as to what made PM Modi opt for this.

Why train - Train Force One?

The 'Train Force One' is considered one of the most luxurious trains in the world. But, this is not the main reason for PM Modi taking the train route.

According to details, all the airports in Ukraine are closed due to the Russia-Ukraine war, and the train route is considered a safe option.

| PM Modi bats for 'dialogue and diplomacy' in Poland, ahead of Ukraine visit

As per Indian time, PM Modi will leave for Kyiv on Thursday evening. He will meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and it is speculated that both leaders may sign important defence deals.

Others who took this train?

Before PM Modi, US President Joe Biden travelled to Ukraine by this special train, reported News18. Also, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi in 2022 travelled to Ukraine by this train.

| PM Modi's visit to Poland: European Parliament member calls it 'very important' Train Force One: Features

Built in 2014 for tourists in Crimea, the Train Force One appears like a high-end hotel on wheels. It is equipped with a large table for important meetings, a plush sofa and a wall-mounted TV.

On safety aspects too, the trains is equipped to protect its VIP passengers. It has armored windows, secured communication systems and built to handle the most challenging scenarios. Adding on surveillance systems, a secure communication network and a dedicated team of security personnel is present on this train.