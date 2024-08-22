Sri Lanka Approves Visa-Free Facility For Citizens Of 35 Countries

(MENAFN- NewsIn) The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to allow visa-free entry to Sri Lanka for citizens of 35 countries, including the United Kingdom (UK), United States (US), Canada, Germany, Australia, Saudi Arabia, China, India, Russia, South Korea, and Japan.



This new visa-free policy will be in effect from October 01, 2024, and will remain in effect for a period of six months.

List of countries to be offered visa-free access to Sri Lanka:

1. United Kingdom

2. Germany

3. Netherlands

4. Belgium

5. Spain

6. Australia

7. Denmark

8. Poland

9. Kazakhstan

10. Saudi Arabia

11. UAE

12. Nepal

13. China

14. India

15. Indonesia

16. Russia

17. Thailand

18. Malaysia

19. Japan

20. France

21. United States

22. Canada

23. Czech Republic

24. Italy

25. Switzerland

26. Austria

27. Israel

28. Belarus

29. Iran

30. Sweden

31. South Korea

32. Qatar

33. Oman

34. Bahrain

35. New Zealand