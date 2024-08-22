Sri Lanka Approves Visa-Free Facility For Citizens Of 35 Countries
Date
8/22/2024 3:11:19 PM
(MENAFN)
The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to allow visa-free entry to Sri Lanka for citizens of 35 countries, including the United Kingdom (UK), United States (US), Canada, Germany, Australia, Saudi Arabia, China, India, Russia, South Korea, and Japan.
This new visa-free policy will be in effect from October 01, 2024, and will remain in effect for a period of six months.
List of countries to be offered visa-free access to Sri Lanka:
1. United Kingdom
2. Germany
3. Netherlands
4. Belgium
5. Spain
6. Australia
7. Denmark
8. Poland
9. Kazakhstan
10. Saudi Arabia
11. UAE
12. Nepal
13. China
14. India
15. Indonesia
16. Russia
17. Thailand
18. Malaysia
19. Japan
20. France
21. United States
22. Canada
23. Czech Republic
24. Italy
25. Switzerland
26. Austria
27. Israel
28. Belarus
29. Iran
30. Sweden
31. South Korea
32. Qatar
33. Oman
34. Bahrain
35. New Zealand
