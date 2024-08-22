(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) NEW YORK, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - The Concordia Leadership Council is proud to announce the recipients of the 2024 Leadership Award: Mr. Darren Walker, President of the Ford Foundation, for the nonprofit sector; Dr. Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO of Pfizer, for the private sector; and H.E. Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO, for the public sector. The three recipients will be formally recognized for their exceptional leadership at the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit (September 23-25, Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel), the leading public-private sector forum alongside the UN General Assembly.







The Concordia Leadership Award recognizes global leaders across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors who have made pioneering contributions and inspired others through their ability to turn vision into impact. Voted on by the Concordia Leadership Award Committee, recipients possess a commitment to catalyzing positive social and economic change while promoting effective public-private collaboration to create a more sustainable future. Past recipients include: Laura Bush, Former First Lady of the U.S.; Niels B. Christiansen, CEO of the LEGO Group; Ginni Rometty, Former Chairman, President & CEO of IBM; Mónica Ramírez, Founder & President of Justice for Migrant Women; Doug McMillon, CEO of Walmart; Christiana Figueres, Founder of Global Optimism; António Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations; Secretary Hillary R. Clinton, Former Secretary of State for the U.S.; and, Nobel Peace Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, Founder of Grameen Bank and Co-Founder and Chairman of Yunus Social Business.

Anita McBride, Chair of Concordia's Leadership Award Committee, Leadership Council Member, Author, and Former Assistant to President George W. Bush & Chief of Staff to First Lady Laura Bush, expressed her admiration:“The process for evaluating nominees and making a selection for our annual Leadership Award is always a robust and thorough exercise. I am delighted to Chair this committee for Concordia and deeply honored to announce the Leadership Award recipients for 2024. From revolutionizing global health through rapid vaccine development, to fortifying vital international security partnerships in the face of unprecedented challenges, and transforming philanthropy to tackle disparities and raise standards of living for more people, these distinguished individuals exemplify the transformative power of visionary leadership. We all have so much to learn from their remarkable achievements and unwavering commitment to making the world a healthier, safer and better place for everyone.”

Matthew A. Swift and Nicholas M. Logothetis, Co-Founders of Concordia, shared their thoughts:“We are immensely proud to honor this year's Leadership Award recipients for their unparalleled contributions in their respective fields. Dr. Bourla's groundbreaking work in global health, Secretary General Stoltenberg's steadfast dedication to international security, and Mr. Walker's transformative impact on philanthropy serve as powerful examples of the extraordinary difference visionary leadership can make. Their achievements inspire us all and underscore Concordia's mission to recognize global leaders who turn vision into impact.”

For the nonprofit sector, Concordia is proud to honor Mr. Darren Walker, President of the Ford Foundation, for his remarkable contributions to advancing social justice and reducing inequality. Leading one of the world's most influential philanthropic organizations, Mr. Walker has championed initiatives that address systemic inequality and support innovative approaches to social change. His pivotal role in resolving the historic bankruptcy of Detroit, the issuance of $1 billion in social bonds in U.S. capital markets, and efforts to strengthen and stabilize nonprofit organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic have set new standards for impactful giving. His dedication to civil rights, economic empowerment, education, and the arts has transformed countless lives. The Leadership Award is pleased to celebrate Mr. Walker's visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to supporting those most in need during times of crisis.

For the private sector, Concordia has selected Dr. Albert Bourla, Chairman & CEO of Pfizer, for his extraordinary leadership and impact in the pharmaceutical industry. Dr. Bourla's mobilization of resources and the accelerated vaccine development in response to the COVID-19 pandemic have transformed Pfizer into a science-driven powerhouse, significantly increasing its research and development investments. Additionally, under his leadership, Pfizer has deepened its commitment to environmental, social, and governance principles, maximizing its impact across various therapeutic areas. Dr. Bourla's unwavering dedication to improving human health has not only revolutionized Pfizer but also set a new standard for the pharmaceutical industry. The Leadership Award acknowledges the profound impact he has had on countless lives worldwide.

For the public sector, Concordia is proud to recognize H.E. Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO, for his unwavering commitment to global security and cooperation. During his expanded tenure, the Secretary General has demonstrated decisive action in the face of evolving security challenges, leading to the reinforcement of collective defense with a greater focus on innovation and strengthening partnerships. His steadfast determination to uphold international support for Ukraine amid Russian aggression, alongside his efforts to foster greater transatlantic unity, underscores his dedication to upholding international peace and stability. As his term draws to a close, the Leadership Council honors Secretary General Stoltenberg's remarkable impact as a global leader, celebrating the courage, purpose, and diplomacy that continue to inspire and guide us toward a safer and more secure world.

Concordia is the leading public-private sector convener, with the Annual Summit the largest and most inclusive nonpartisan gathering alongside UNGA. The Annual Summit brings together today's preeminent global C-suite executives, heads of state, government officials, nonprofit leaders, and entrepreneurs to explore the greatest global challenges of our time and identify opportunities for market-led solutions. This year's agenda will cover pivotal topics shaping our world, from the transformative impact of AI on industries to the landscape of international business, geopolitics, migration, healthcare, education, and more.

