Jordan Valley Authority Unveils Strategic Plan To Boost Water Security, Sustainability

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 22 (Petra) – The Jordan Valley Authority (JVA) has unveiled its strategic plan for 2024-2026, aimed at achieving national and sectoral goals for the water sector and ensuring the sustainability of water and land resources for comprehensive development.During the launch ceremony, of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Saud emphasized that the strategy aligns with King Abdullah II's vision for long-term water sector development to address its challenges. The plan aims to ensure water security amidst growing population pressures, climate change, and resource depletion.Abu Saud highlighted key challenges, including water scarcity, shared water rights, the need to rehabilitate irrigation systems, develop maintenance programs, enhance technical and human capacities, and improve water harvesting efforts. He stressed the importance of unconventional water sources, such as the national carrier project, wastewater reuse, and efficient management of water resources to support industrial, agricultural, and tourism investments, especially in the Jordan Valley.He also commended the continuous support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for its contributions to addressing water sector challenges and achieving sector goals.Laura Gonzalez, Director of the Water and Environment Office at USAID, acknowledged the JVA's efforts in developing the strategic plan and reiterated the agency's commitment to supporting the water sector and agricultural development to ensure water and environmental security.Hisham Haisa, Secretary General of the JVA, noted that the strategic plan offers effective solutions for enhancing water security and irrigation management. It focuses on finding unconventional water sources, expanding agriculture, utilizing treated water, and rehabilitating irrigation infrastructure to minimize water loss and operational costs. The strategy also emphasizes increasing water harvesting projects and reliance on renewable energy.Haisa added that the plan aims to ensure shared water rights, enhance private sector involvement in irrigation management, and improve water awareness and sector governance. It also seeks to provide greater privileges for tourism, industrial, and agricultural investments to advance the national economy and integrate water, energy, and food sectors, while supporting scientific research and legislative development in the Jordan Valley.