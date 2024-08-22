Wireless, Wi-Fi, RFID & Cellular Industry Almanac 2025: Market Research, Statistics, Trends And Leading Companies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless, Wi-Fi, RFID & Cellular Almanac 2025: Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A complete market research report, including forecasts and market estimates, technologies analysis and developments at innovative firms within the Wireless, Wi-Fi, RFID & Cellular Industry. Gain vital insights that can help shape strategy for business development, product development and investments.

This Research Provides a Unique Analysis of the Following Major Trends in the Wireless, Wi-Fi, RFID & Cellular Industry



Introduction to the Wireless Industry

5G Wireless Networks Rollout Worldwide, Enabling the Internet of Things (IoT)/Massive Investments Required

Wi-Fi Enables Wireless Traffic Growth, Including the Internet of Things (IoT)

Wireless Service Subscriptions Worldwide Reach 9.0 Billion

RFID Drives Inventory Management Evolution

Telemedicine and Remote Patient Monitoring Rely on Wireless

Wireless Information Systems Surge Ahead in Vehicles: Telematics, Intelligent Transportation (ITS) and Real-Time Traffic Information

In Emerging Nations, mChek and M-PESA Enable Remote Banking via Cellphone

Smartphones and Financial Technology (FinTech) Enable New Mobile Payment Methods

Location-Based Services (LBS) Enhance Smartphones and Mobile Advertising

Global Mobile Apps Revenues Hit $171 Billion Yearly

The Internet of Things (IoT) and M2M to Boom, Enhanced by Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Open New Avenues for Hacking

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Dramatically Changes Smartphone Use

Carriers Reinstate Unlimited Access Plans for Smartphones/Face Intense Subscription Price Competition

Voice, Face & Image Recognition Change the Wireless World, Enhanced Through Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Wearable Sensors Track Exercise Data/Apparel and Shoe Manufacturers Adopt Technologies

Smaller Satellites (SmallSats and CubeSats) and Low Earth Orbit Revolutionize Telecommunications

LOE Satellites Enable Emergency Communications Via Smartphones

Smart Cities Utilize Sensors and Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Create Privacy and Security Issues

Overview of the Mobile Apps Industry The Future of Smartphones, the Internet of Things (IoT) and the Wireless Services Industry

Key Features:



Business trends analysis

In-depth industry overview

Technology trends analysis

Forecasts

Spending, investment, and consumption discussions

In-depth industry statistics and metrics Industry employment numbers

Additional Key Features Include:



Industry Glossary

Industry Contacts list, including Professional Societies and Industry Associations

Profiles of industry-leading companies

U.S. and Global Firms

Publicly held, Private and Subsidiaries

Executive Contacts

Revenues

For Public Companies: Detailed Financial Summaries Statistical Tables

Key Questions Answered Include:



How is the industry evolving?

How is the industry being shaped by new technologies?

How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies?

What is the size of the market now and in the future?

What are the financial results of the leading companies?

What are the names and titles of top executives? What are the top companies and what are their revenues?

