Greenworks® Expands With Best Buy - Reaching More Customers Both In Stores And Online

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenworks ®, a worldwide leader in battery technology, proudly announces the expansion of its collaboration with Best Buy in three ways: more lawn and garden products offered in stores, more products available at BestBuy, and product availability in 65% more Best Buy stores. The successful collaboration between Best Buy and Greenworks®

has flourished since March 2023.

Greenworks® will participate in a new“Store-within-a-Store” experiential concept launching in Best Buy stores this fall. The Greenworks® display includes a curated assortment of 10 outdoor products: a mower, blower, string trimmer, chainsaw, two pressure washers and accessories. Greenworks® is expanding with Best Buy in three ways: more lawn and garden products in stores, more products at BestBuy, and product availability in 65% more Best Buy stores.

"Greenworks® is proud to expand our relationship with Best Buy both online and in stores within the new experiential merchandising concept," says Klaus Hahn, president of Greenworks® North America. "Our goal is to offer Best Buy customers all the innovative products they need to improve their homes and lifestyles with eco-friendly products."

The curated assortment of Greenworks® outdoor power equipment available in Best Buy stores showcases 12 SKUs from the company's 80-Volt and Electric Pressure Washer portfolios, of which four are new models:



NEW Greenworks ® 3000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer (SKU 6583283 for $449.99), the most powerful residential battery-operated pressure washer, delivers twice the cleaning power in half the time.



NEW Greenworks ®

80-Volt 16" Chainsaw

(SKU 6546623 for $349.99) is a lightweight, quiet-running tool that provides fade-free power with up to 260 cuts on a single charge.



NEW Greenworks ®

80-Volt 750 CFM Blower

(SKU 6583282 for $249.99) creates high-velocity air speeds up to 170 MPH and airflow up to 750 CFM to easily handle the toughest blowing tasks like clearing wet and heavy leaves, grass, and other stubborn debris.



NEW Greenworks ®

80-Volt 17" Brushless String Trimmer

(6583281 for $249.99) delivers major torque, power and life, with performance equivalent to a 30cc gas string trimmer, without the added weight, pull start, and fumes.



Greenworks® 80-Volt 21-Inch Self-Propelled Lawn Mower (SKU 6525831 for $579.99) quickly and quietly mows up to a half-acre on a single charge, then fully recharges batteries in just 60 minutes.



Greenworks ®

1900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer

(SKU 6527579 for $199.99) features a convenient upright design and delivers up to 1900 PSI at 1.2 gallons per minute, perfect for light- to medium-duty chores cleaning windows, vehicles, grills, and decking.



Greenworks ®

12" Pressure Washer Surface Cleaner

(SKU 6514915 for $39.99) attaches to a pressure washer to boost cleaning power with a rotating brush, quickly tackling big jobs like driveways and narrow spaces like sidewalks.



Greenworks ®

Pressure Washer Foam Cannon

(SKU 6514914 for $34.99) deep cleans when attached to a pressure washer up to 3,100 PSI to wash windows, patio furniture, cars and more.



Greenworks® 80-Volt 22" Cordless Snow Blower

(SKU 6435177 for $799.99), available in select snow-bound locations during winter, removes snow quickly and efficiently, without the gas smell, noise, or emissions.



Greenworks® 80-Volt 12" Cordless Brushless Snow Shovel

(SKU 6435178 for $349.99), available in the winter season in colder-climate stores, clears a 12" path that is 6" deep to easily uncover a driveway or sidewalk.

Greenworks ®

80-Volt 2AH Batteries and 4AH Batteries

are compact, lightweight, and power over 75 Greenworks®

80-volt tools.

In addition to the increase in Greenworks®

products in Best Buy stores, the number of SKUs available at BestBuy will grow from 85 to 100 by the end of 2024. New offerings include the Greenworks®

electric transportation lineup,

so consumers can enjoy the thrill of long-range e-bike riding, powered by removable high-performance lithium-ion batteries. Best Buy will offer three Greenworks®

80-volt electric bicycles – a commuter bike, utility bike, and mountain bike, the 60-Volt STEALTH Series All-Terrain 2-Seat Go-Kart, and the 60-Volt STEALTH Series Electric Mini-Bike.

The Greenworks® 80-volt lineup features more than 75 high-performance products, enabling consumers to ditch their gas tools for innovative, eco-friendly alternatives. Greenworks® battery-powered products are easier to use and maintain than gas-powered; plus, there's no gas smell, minimal noise, and less maintenance required, saving consumers money and hassle.

To learn more about Greenworks®

please visit greenworkstools.

About Greenworks®

An innovative leader in battery technology for over 20 years, Greenworks®

is committed to building a more powerful future for everyone with clean energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of affordable, high-quality battery-powered products that are designed for today's consumers at home, at work, and on the go. Greenworks®

offers five different battery platforms, each compatible with a wide array of power tools, outdoor products, and lifestyle products, to meet the needs of every consumer: 24-volt, 40-volt, 60-volt, 80-volt, and 82-volt.

