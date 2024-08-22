Moringa Products Market Size Is Expected To Reach USD 12.7 Billion By 2032, Growing At A CAGR Of 8.6%: Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Moringa Products Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Leaf Powder, Tea, Oil, Seeds), By Distribution (Online, Offline), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals), By Origin (Organic, Conventional) and By Region(North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM) Forecasts, 2024-2032

New York, United States, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the Latest Report by Straits Research, The global Moringa Products Market size was valued at USD 6.2 Billion in 2023. It is estimated to reach USD 12.7 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period (2024–2032).

Moringa is the most well-known of moringaceae's thirteen species. Romans, Egyptians, and Greeks extracted edible oil from the seeds used in cosmetics and fragrances. Ancient Egyptians utilised moringa oil to cure skin ailments effectively. Moringa oil is rich in essential fatty acids, which makes it an ideal moisturiser and a healing and soothing emollient for dry, rough skin; it can also be used in therapeutic massages. The oil is used by perfume manufacturers because of its stability and capacity to absorb and retain even the most volatile odours. In terms of fatty acid composition, moringa oil is comparable to olive oil. It is light and rapidly absorbed by the skin, making it an excellent carrier oil for massage and aromatherapy. Moringa oil is utilised in lotions, creams, balms, scrubs, body oils, and hair care formulations. Therefore, the tradition of using Moringa in cosmetics fosters the rise of the global moringa products market.

The moringa tree's leaves, roots, and fruits are consumed or utilised in traditional herbal medicines. The leaves and pods are consumed in numerous African and Indian regions. The dried leaves are often sold as capsules or powdered dietary supplements in Western nations. The pods contain fewer vitamins and minerals than the leaves. They are, however, rich in vitamin C. Vitamins, minerals, and protein are typically inadequate in the diets of people living in underdeveloped nations. Numerous essential nutrients and antioxidants are abundant in moringa products. Antioxidants are compounds that neutralise free radicals within the body. Increased free radicals can lead to oxidative stress, associated with chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. Increased awareness of the benefits of moringa products in recent years is projected to enhance the market for moringa products.

Significant health advantages of Moringa

Due to its favourable qualities, Moringa is gaining popularity around the world. It is projected that a growing emphasis on wellness and a better understanding of preventative medicine will improve the value of the moringa market, hence benefiting the moringa product industry. Due to its exotic properties, the most respected manufacturers frequently use Moringa in high-end items like oils, fragrances, and cosmetics. In the following years, it is anticipated that the rising demand for organic products will create significant market prospects for moringa medicinal products. Due to the rising demand for organic products, these opportunities will occur due to their acceptable and safe cultivation methods, which will have a favourable effect on the Moringa Products Market Analysis.

Growing Demand for Organic Dietary Supplements

The tremendous expansion and increased demand seen in the market for organic products, which is not restricted to the food and beverage industry, are mostly related to the increase in awareness regarding the safety and benefits of the product in comparison to its conventional counterparts. This phenomenon extends beyond the food and beverage industries. People are more concerned with purchasing safer and healthier products, influencing their dietary habits. Many pick organic and natural vitamins today to reduce their exposure to possibly dangerous chemicals. Particularly in the developed economies of Europe and North America, the increasing popularity of clean-label products is advantageous to market performance. This is especially true. This has prompted several manufacturers to develop organic moringa-based products to appeal to a broader range of customers, anticipating accelerating the market expansion for these products.

Enhanced Knowledge of the Health Benefiting Properties

Growing consumer knowledge of the various health advantages of drumsticks and their traditional use as a vegetable in many Asian countries is one of the key factors driving the market. This is one of the primary causes for the expansion of the market. Its extensive use in dietary supplements, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals has also contributed to the industry's growth. The product is gaining a great degree of popularity among health-conscious consumers. It is also gaining popularity as a food additive that can alleviate malnutrition and hunger. Additionally, a large amount of study is being undertaken to determine the full breadth of the product's potential therapeutic applications. For instance, a study paper in the International Journal of Current Pharmaceutical Research examines the usage of moringa capsules as a natural polymer for effective medication administration. This shows the substantial growth potential of the market over the coming years.

Regional analysis

In 2021, Europe was the most attractive regional market for nutritional supplements due to the increased demand. In North America, the United States was the largest market for Moringa, accounting for more than 75 % of the market share. The rising demand for organic dietary supplements is the most significant factor driving the expansion of the moringa product market. Since Moringa also aids in avoiding weight gain, the emphasis on consuming fewer calories and shedding extra pounds is also a role in the market's expansion. The majority of Americans believe that supplements are superior to their regular meals. Moringa leaves are a possible source of multiple nutrients, including multivitamins, antioxidants, and amino acids.

The market expansion rate in Asia and the Pacific is the greatest. Suppose Moringa is appropriately incorporated into people's regular diets. In this instance, developing nations such as India can lessen their need for imported nutritional supplements. APAC consumers increasingly favour cosmetics derived from plant oils over those generated from mineral oils. This has increased the demand for uncommon plant species in APAC, especially Moringa. China was the only nation to import significant moringa plants from India.

Key highlights



In 2021, leaf powder held more than 30% of the market share, making it the most popular product in this category.

In 2021, the offline market held the highest percentage of the overall market. Europe was the most lucrative regional market in 2021.

Competitive Players

Kuli Kuli, Inc.Grenera Nutrients Pvt LtdAncient Greenfields Pvt Ltd (AGF Moringa)Moringa MalawiOrganic IndiaMoringa For LifeMoringa Initiative Ltd.Mother's FarmGreen Virgin Products LLCBotanica Natural ProductsBio MoringaGenius Nature Herbs Pvt LtdSantan InternationalGryphon Life SciencesThe Mito Group

Recent Developments



March 2024 - Optimal Health News recognized Green Virgin Products, a prominent Moringa product provider based in Florida, as the Best U.S.-Based Brand of Moringa Products. The brand's exceptional achievements in the industry are acknowledged by this award, which also solidifies its status as a national trendsetter for moringa products. January 2024 - Green Virgin Products' certified organic, all-natural, and non-toxic Moringa Oil was awarded the Best Natural Beauty Product for 2024 by HealthXWire. The judges highlighted the exceptional health benefits of this unrefined, pure, and simple-to-apply oil, which has roots in Northern Indian Ayurvedic medicine dating back more than 4,000 years.

Segmentation

Leaf PowderTeaOilSeedsOnlineOfflineFood & BeveragesPharmaceuticalsOrganicConventionalNorth AmericaEuropeAPACLATAMMiddle East and Africa

