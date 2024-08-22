Govt Eyes Telecom Manufacturing As Key Driver For Job Creation And Skill Development

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 22 (KNN) In a recent development, the Indian has expressed optimism about the potential of local to generate entry-level jobs and contribute to skilled manpower development.

This initiative, supported by the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, is seen as a key driver for growth in the telecommunications sector.

Union of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia, during a meeting with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the telecom sector, emphasised that this effort aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of inclusive and collaborative policymaking.

The minister underscored the government's commitment to addressing industry challenges promptly and fostering a business-friendly environment.

The meeting, conducted under the newly-formed Stakeholders Advisory Committee (SAC) with telecom OEMs, focused on several key areas including the promotion of indigenous manufacturing, implementation of practical strategies, enhancement of ease of doing business, and review of previously raised issues.

Industry leaders presented ambitious yet achievable growth targets for the telecom sector.

The SAC expressed confidence that the development of telecom manufacturing would not only create entry-level jobs but also contribute to building a skilled workforce.

The Ministry of Communications stated, "The initiative will be critical in engaging industry leaders in expanding and shaping the future of India's telecommunication ecosystem."

Industry representatives pledged to collaborate closely with the government to foster both domestic and international growth in the telecom sector.

Minister Scindia assured full government support in addressing industry concerns and requested OEMs to share best practices from other countries.

The minister also highlighted the success of the PLI scheme, noting that telecom equipment manufacturing sales in India have surpassed Rs 50,000 crore, creating over 17,800 direct jobs and numerous indirect employment opportunities.

Exports in this sector have reached approximately Rs 10,500 crore. To facilitate ongoing dialogue with the industry, the Minister has established six distinct Stakeholders Advisory Committees.

These committees are designed to provide valuable insights to the Department of Telecommunications on various matters, ensuring a consistent two-way communication channel between the government and the telecom sector.

This initiative represents a significant step in the government's efforts to boost domestic manufacturing, create employment, and strengthen India's position in the global telecom industry.

The government's focus on collaborative policymaking and industry support is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the future of India's telecommunications landscape.

(KNN Bureau)