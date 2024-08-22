DGP Decorates Mubassir Latifi With DIG Rank
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar-
The Director General of Police J&K, R.R. Swain pinned DIG rank to IPS officer, Mubassir Latifi in a simple piping ceremony held at Police Headquarters here today. ADGP (Headquarters and Coordinated) PHQ, M.K Sinha was present on the occasion.
The DGP congratulated the officer for his well-deserved functional promotion, calling it a moment of great pride for the officer. He hoped that the officer will continue his assignment with commitment and hard work for the department. The DGP also extended his best wishes to the officer for his future success.
Pertinent to mention, Mubassir Latifi has been promoted as Incharge DIG by the government of Jammu and Kashmir in an order recently and has been posted as DIG (Personnel) PHQ.
