North America Concrete Pump Market Size Is To Reach USD 2,562 Million By 2034, With A 5.6% CAGR Growth | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rise in infrastructure projects and development activities are driving the concrete pump growth. Growth in population and migration, especially in emerging economies, is boosting the construction industry

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North America concrete pump is projected to reach a market size of USD 1,491.3 million by 2024, with expectations to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period, reaching USD 2,562 million by 2034. This represents a growth of approximately 1.7 times in volume from the current market value.



This industry is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing adoption of advanced technologies and innovations. The integration of IoT and AI into concrete pumping equipment is significantly enhancing operational efficiency and enabling real-time monitoring, which facilitates precise control and predictive maintenance.

Additionally, the demand for concrete pumps in North America is bolstered by the rising trend of modular construction , which necessitates reliable and efficient concrete delivery systems. Government incentives for green construction are also promoting the use of eco-friendly concrete pumps, further fueling demand within the region.

In North America, the demand for concrete pumps is predominantly driven by truck-mounted models. These pumps are essential for large-scale infrastructure projects due to their exceptional flexibility and efficiency.

Recent highway expansion projects across the region underscore the need for high-volume concrete delivery over extended distances. Truck-mounted pumps are well-suited for these requirements, optimizing construction timelines and reducing labor costs. Their capability to meet these demands reinforces their prevailing position in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Report

 Market Size and Growth : The North American concrete pump industry is projected to reach USD 1,491.3 million in 2024 and is anticipated to grow to USD 2,562 million by 2034 , reflecting a robust growth trajectory.

 Growth Rate : The industry is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2024 to 2034.

 Ideal Pump Types : Concrete line pumps and boom pumps are identified as the most effective for concrete pumping operations.

 Key Industry Players : Prominent companies in the market include Schwing America Inc., Liebherr, Sany, Alliance Concrete Pumps Inc., Concord Concrete Pumps, and XCMG.

 Pumping Capabilities : Typical boom pumps offer a maximum reach of approximately 137 feet vertically and 124 feet horizontally.

 Regional Outlook : Mexico is expected to lead the market with a notable CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.







"Concrete pumps are essential machines used in construction to efficiently transfer liquid concrete from a mixer to the desired location. These pumps offer improved precision and speed, enhancing productivity on construction sites. Their versatility and reliability make them a vital component in modern building projects." opines Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competition Outlook

The concrete pump industry is characterized by a competitive landscape with prominent players such as Schwing America Inc., Liebherr, Sany, Alliance Concrete Pumps Inc., Concord Concrete Pumps, and XCMG. These key companies collectively hold approximately 15% to 20% of the market share, indicating a moderate level of industry consolidation. These organizations are concentrating on technological advancements, incorporating sustainable practices, and expanding their operations into new regions.

Customer satisfaction is a top priority, with an emphasis on customizing products to address industry needs. Leading firms are actively pursuing collaborations to remain at the cutting edge of innovation, ensuring their pumps meet evolving demands and uphold high standards of quality and adaptability.

A notable trend is the development of powerful, lightweight, and durable concrete pumps. Additionally, the rapid construction of skyscrapers is driving industry growth. Manufacturers are also enhancing their distribution networks to solidify their presence across various regions in North America.

Top Key Players in the Concrete Pump Industry Analysis in North America



Schwing America Inc.

Liebherr

Sany

Alliance Concrete Pumps Inc.

Concord Concrete Pumps

XCMG

Aquarius Engineers Pvt. Ltd

KCP Concrete Pumps Ltd.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd. DY Concrete Pumps

Industry Updates

In August 2024 , Alliance Concrete Pumps, a major manufacturer based in Abbotsford, inaugurated a new branch in Fort Worth, Texas, marking a significant expansion milestone for the company.

In April 2024 , Blastcrete Equipment LLC, headquartered in Alabama, announced a distribution and service agreement with Italy-based Mecbo Srl. The new entity,“Mecbo America: A Division of Blastcrete,” will provide access to Mecbo's products across North, Central, and South America. This partnership will also enhance Blastcrete's product offerings with new models featuring Mecbo pump technology and establish a robust parts and service support network throughout North America.

Key Segments of Industry Report

By Product Type:



Truck-mounted pumps,

stationery/trailer pumps, specialized pumps



By Flow Rate:

Flow rate is classified by up to



70 m3/hour,

71 m3/hour to 150 m3/hour,

151 m3/hour to 190 m3/hour, above 190 m3/hour.

By Energy Source:



Fuel electric

are the two key energy sources.

By Scale of Operations:

The scale of operations category is divided into:



small-scale operation,

medium-scale operation, large-scale operation.



By Country:

The industry is spread across the



United States,

Canada, Mexico.



Author By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

