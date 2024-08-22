GEM SLEEP Unveils New Portal Experience To Empower Patients Starting Treatment For Obstructive Sleep Apnea

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Features Put Patients in Control of Their Choices, Costs and Support Options

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GEM SLEEP , the leading virtual sleep apnea clinic, is proud to announce the launch of its enhanced portal experience, designed to streamline the treatment selection process for patients. This update brings transparency to the options associated with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) treatments, empowering patients to make informed decisions with confidence.

For many patients, getting started with treatment for OSA can be a daunting task, compounded by confusion over the cost, complexity, and requirements of options. GEM SLEEP 's new portal experience aims to change that by offering a user-friendly interface that clearly outlines the implications of each treatment choice, allowing patients to fully understand options before deciding.

GEM SLEEP is making it easier than ever for individuals to take the crucial first step towards improving their health.

"Our goal at GEM SLEEP has always been to support our patients at every step of their sleep apnea journey," said Brian Sauer, CEO & Founder. "With our new portal experience, we're taking that commitment to the next level by providing patients with the clarity, control, and support they need during an often-overwhelming process. We believe that when patients understand their choices they are more likely to feel comfortable and confident in their treatment decisions."

Guided Comparison Tool:

Patients can access a detailed breakdown of what to expect when selecting a treatment, including both insurance coverage and out-of-pocket payment options.

Personalized Treatment Options : Based on their specific diagnosis and preferences, patients receive tailored recommendations outlining the most suitable treatment options for their needs. Comprehensive Support : GEM SLEEP's dedicated support team is available to assist patients with any questions or concerns, ensuring they feel supported throughout their journey to better sleep.

By putting patients in control of their treatment choices, providing full transparency around costs and providing robust support, GEM SLEEP is making it easier than ever for individuals to take the crucial first step towards improving their sleep health.

About GEM HEALTH

By addressing their specialty conditions, GEM HEALTH helps people live healthier, happier lives. GEM HEALTH removes the frustration of not knowing where to start or the next steps when navigating a new condition. GEM's first product, GEM SLEEP, helps the estimated 30 million people with obstructive sleep apnea find relief. GEM provides a simple guided experience through diagnosis, treatment, and ongoing support, reducing the time to relief from months to weeks. GEM SLEEP treats patients in 50 states + DC and is actively expanding reimbursement options through health plans and employers to ensure broad access to care. To learn more about GEM HEALTH's approach to obstructive sleep apnea, visit

or follow us on LinkedIn .

People wanting to get started with GEM can access care via

. Health plans or employers that want to offer GEM SLEEP to their members can email [email protected] .

For media inquiries, please contact Sarah Chiapetta, GEM SLEEP Head of Product at [email protected]

SOURCE GEM HEALTH