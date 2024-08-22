Al Masaood Automobiles: Nissan’s New Auto Cooling Paint Under Trial Can Pose Promising Potential

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Further to Nissans’ recent announcement on it’s trial of innovative automotive paint technology, Harmeet Singh, Aftersales Director at Al Masaood Automobiles commented: “The summer months in the UAE witness high temperatures and humidity, which may ultimately have an impact on and cause discomfort to drivers – especially if parked outside. Nissan, in line with its commitment to leverage the latest technologies and intelligent mobility systems, is trialling with an innovative automotive paint that can address this issue. This latest technology will not only reduce the temperatures of exterior and interiors of vehicles, but it will also contribute to the reduction in use of fuels. While this new technology is still in the testing phase, it does have a promising potential.”

Currently under rigorous testing, the automotive cooling paint has been developed by Nissan in partnership with Radi-Cool, a specialist in radiative cooling products. The paint incorporates metamaterial, an artificially engineered materials designed to have properties that are not found in naturally occurring materials. It features two microstructure particles that react to light that counteract to sun’s rays and redirecting the energy away from the vehicle into the atmosphere. Hence, the particles in the paint will mitigate the heat on the vehicle’s surfaces such as the roof, hood, doors and panels.

Following a 12-month feasibility trial, Nissan has seen positive results in exterior and interior temperatures of vehicles covered in the brand’s cool paint system, with a 12-degree Celsius reduction in exterior surface temperatures and up to 5-degree Celsius decrease in cooler interior, compared to a vehicle featuring traditional automotive paint.

“As the trial continues, it’s exciting to explore new technologies that can elevate our customers’ driving experiences. At Al Masaood Automobiles, we are always committed to seeking the latest solutions to our customers, thereby ensuring a delightful, convenient, and value-added ownership journey.” Singh concluded.





